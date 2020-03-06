Sony tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings of fans with PlayStation 2 trick

Japanese tech company Sony is gearing up to launch its’s upcoming console the PlayStation 5. And it’s most popular console up until today has been the Sony PlayStation 2 which released in the year 2000. The console recently completed 20 years of being released and Sony seems to want to remind their fans about their most popular console yet. Many aspect of the PlayStation 2 was popular, and this included the PlayStation logo on it. Incidentally the PlayStation logo has been changed for every new version that has been launched.

And now in a tweet the company has reminded users of a feature that was available on the PlayStation 2. Since it was the first console from the company that could either be laid down horizontally or put up in a vertical manner, Sony added a feature to the logo. The logo on the console could be rotated to ensure it is upright no matter how the console is placed. This was a feature that many knew about while some might not. The tweet comes with a GIF that shows exactly how this feature works.

The Sony PlayStation 2 is tied with the Nintendo Switch for the most popular console to be ever released. The tweet invoked a lot of sentiment in the followers who even replied to the query about which their favorite games were. Metal Gear Solid 2, Silent Hill 2, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, and Final Fantasy X made the list. There were some features which were rather popular about the console while some not so much.

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the Sony PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.