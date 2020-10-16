Sony unveils PS5 user interface with new features

Sony finally gave us our first look at the interface of the PlayStation 5. The company has released a video that shows the most important elements of the interface. Moreover, Digital Foundry had the opportunity to observe it in greater detail —in an exclusive session— and there are some characteristics that are worth delving into. Also Read - Sony prepares to launch new version of PlayStation Store

“We believe that your playtime is valuable and should be meaningful, and all the new features we offer are inspired by that concept and vision. The new user experience introduces several new features designed to make your gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalized, and social. The PS5’s user experience is focused on getting players into the game easier and faster,” said Hideaki Nishino, Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Also Read - Sony 8K TV 'Z8H' launched in India for Rs 14 lakh

PS5 new interface features

The new interface is a big change for Sony, since it changes a lot from the interface offered by the PlayStation 4. While playing the game, you can easily open a new “Control Center” menu by pressing the PlayStation button. This menu is located at the bottom of the screen. It allows players to view notifications, the list of connected friends, control music, manage console and controller settings, and view the status of downloads. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

There is a new series of cards displaying game news, recent achievements, screenshots, and more in the middle of the screen. The cards also include “Activities,” cards that allow access to specific levels or game modes within a game. Selecting an activity gives you an overview of that level and the goals you still have to achieve. It also shows a personalized estimate of how long the PlayStation 5 thinks it will take you to finish the level.

Some games and objectives will also include the official “game help” for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This will display videos and helpful hints for achieving a specific objective directly within the game. These tips can be viewed in full screen or in a split-screen view so that you can better follow the tips while playing the game. The cards will also inform you if your friends are online and have started a game, should you want to join.