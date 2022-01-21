The Microsoft-Activision deal has made everyone stand and notice what Microsoft is doing in the gaming industry. One of the biggest impacts of the deal, apart from the two entities, of course, was seen on Sony. The Japanese conglomerate lost substantial value in the market, almost $20 billion after the formal announcement of the Activision deal. Also Read - PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi shrugs off metaverse, says VR headsets are annoying

Sony hasn't officially released a statement after the deal. But the company has finally spoken out for the first time, days after the acquisition deal was made public. The company has stated that it expects Microsoft to uphold the contracts that Sony has with Activision for the titles under the studio. A Sony spokesperson told Wall Street Journal that the company hopes Microsoft will "continue to ensure" the contractual agreements.

The spokesperson told WSJ, "We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform,"

What are the possibilities after the Microsoft-Activision deal

With the acquisition of Activision, the gaming community is worried about what will happen to some of the most popular titles that have been available across consoles. Once the contractual agreements are over, there’s no guarantee that Microsoft will continue to provide these titles to Sony.

However, the official statement released by the American tech giant did mention that the mega acquisition aims to “bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone, across every device.”

This indicated that Microsoft may still keep some of the popular titles available across platforms like Sony PlayStation. It is yet to be seen which titles will be shifted to the exclusive category and which will not.

The deal is yet to get all the necessary approvals. However, once it goes through, Microsoft will become the third biggest brand in the gaming industry.