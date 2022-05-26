There’s low competition for the Japanese electronics giant Sony when comes to the console department. That said, the Sony PlayStation 5 broke records of being the fastest-selling console to date. While the brand’s console game is strong, it is quite the opposite in the PC and mobile departments. And Sony wants it to change in the forthcoming years. The company has announced that it wants half of its games to be on the PC and mobile by 2025. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus to arrive in India on May 24: Here’s the list of games you can play

More PC and mobile games by Sony

Sony in a recent presentation revealed via a chart that it wants to focus more on PC and mobile segments while also keeping the console segment intact. Last year, over 90% portfolio of Sony consisted only of the PS4. As for this year, Sony has nearly 70% of the market only for the consoles, which includes both the PS4 and PS5.

By 2025, the brand wants half of its portfolio to only have PC and mobile titles. It will focus on bringing more game titles to the PC, followed by a mobile release. Sony has benefited greatly by launching titles like Days Gone, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC platform this year. Sony understands that there’s a big market for the PC and mobile platform and it has already taken steps to work for it. Last year, it acquired Nixxes Software a PC port developer company from the Netherlands. Sony was also reportedly working on bringing the Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Ghost of Tsushima to the PC platform.

On the mobile side of things, Sony hired the former Apple Arcade head, Nicola Sebastiani last year. With him being on the board, Sony is expected to bring new mobile-centric titles soon. Moreover, Sony has confirmed that it will be launching mobile games in different segments, and for that, it will be co-developing games with existing mobile developers and will also be establishing its own networks for the mobile game industry.

“By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” said Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment.