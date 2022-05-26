comscore Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony Wants Nearly Half Of Its Portfolio To Include Only Mobile And Pc Games By 2025
News

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Gaming

Sony plans to have around half its games on PC and mobile by 2025.

Sony

There’s low competition for the Japanese electronics giant Sony when comes to the console department. That said, the Sony PlayStation 5 broke records of being the fastest-selling console to date. While the brand’s console game is strong, it is quite the opposite in the PC and mobile departments. And Sony wants it to change in the forthcoming years. The company has announced that it wants half of its games to be on the PC and mobile by 2025. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus to arrive in India on May 24: Here’s the list of games you can play

More PC and mobile games by Sony

Sony in a recent presentation revealed via a chart that it wants to focus more on PC and mobile segments while also keeping the console segment intact. Last year, over 90% portfolio of Sony consisted only of the PS4. As for this year, Sony has nearly 70% of the market only for the consoles, which includes both the PS4 and PS5. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus subscription launch date announced: Check all games coming to the service

Sony Also Read - Sony PS5 restock: PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12 PM today

By 2025, the brand wants half of its portfolio to only have PC and mobile titles. It will focus on bringing more game titles to the PC, followed by a mobile release. Sony has benefited greatly by launching titles like Days Gone, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC platform this year. Sony understands that there’s a big market for the PC and mobile platform and it has already taken steps to work for it. Last year, it acquired Nixxes Software a PC port developer company from the Netherlands. Sony was also reportedly working on bringing the Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Ghost of Tsushima to the PC platform.

On the mobile side of things, Sony hired the former Apple Arcade head, Nicola Sebastiani last year. With him being on the board, Sony is expected to bring new mobile-centric titles soon. Moreover, Sony has confirmed that it will be launching mobile games in different segments, and for that, it will be co-developing games with existing mobile developers and will also be establishing its own networks for the mobile game industry.

“By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” said Jim Ryan, President of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 26, 2022 9:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025
Gaming
Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025
Does Elon Musk even want to buy Twitter?

Opinions

Does Elon Musk even want to buy Twitter?

Tesla has the second largest stash of Bitcoins among other listed companies: Report

News

Tesla has the second largest stash of Bitcoins among other listed companies: Report

BMW i4 First look: View pics of the electric car with the longest range in India

Photo Gallery

BMW i4 First look: View pics of the electric car with the longest range in India

Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: View images

Photo Gallery

Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: View images

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android

Twitter create launched by Twitter a mini site

Tesla has the second largest stash of Bitcoins among other listed companies: Report

Hero Sprint range of MTB and hybrid cycles launched in India: Check pics

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में अपडेट के बाद ओपन हुआ Moco Store, ग्लू वॉल समेत मिल रहे कई आइटम

Redmi Note 11T Pro सीरीज भारत में Redmi K50i के रूप में होगी लॉन्च, मिलेगा 108MP कैमरा

How to Turn Captions on and off in Instagram: बहुत आसान है तरीका, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Samsung Galaxy M13 फोन 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Crypto Market Today (26 May 2022): Terra Classic (LUNA) में एक बार फिर देखने को मिली गिरावट, Pixel Swap (PIXEL) में हुई 303.54% की बढ़ोतरी

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999