News

Sony wants to make playing games on PS5 "as easy as Netflix"

Gaming

Sony is apparently working on making the interface of the PS5 so interactive that accessing games feel “as easy as Netflix”

  Published: March 28, 2020 1:51 PM IST
Sony PS5 UI

Japanese company Sony has hyped up the launch of its upcoming console PlayStation 5. And it has released the specs of the console in a staccato manner. But the big feature that Microsoft is hyping up the Xbox Series X with is the ‘Quick Resume’ feature. With the shared specs of the Sony PS5 this could also be one of the bigger upcoming feature. And Sony is apparently working on making the interface of the PS5 so interactive that accessing games feel “as easy as Netflix”. This was apparently what Sony pitched to the developers according to a Resetera post by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier.

“I have heard some fascinating things about the PS5’s operating system like this – one of the pitches they’ve been making to developers is “playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix.” Read the post on Resetera. “They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them. They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare.”

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.

Sony PS5 to be backward compatible with most PS4 games at launch

Sony PS5 to be backward compatible with most PS4 games at launch

And SSD is not the only storage option for the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5. It will also have support for USB hard drives, but these are slower hence will be used mostly for backward-compatible PS4 games. It will have a 4K Blu-ray drive which means that it will support disks as well. But the games from those disks will still require storage and installation space on the SSD. Sony is using the NVMe SSD standard which means that these are expandable in the future. But any expansion will have to meet the Sony standard of at least 5.5GB/s.

Sony PlayStation 5 the company has promised will add support for both 8K gaming as well as 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony also plans to add a ‘3D audio’ support which it revealed earlier. This feature will provide immersive audio for players when playing games that require precision audio. It will also come with an optional low power mode which will save energy. Sony still hasn’t provided a concrete date of when we can see the PS5 launch, but the Holiday 2020 still stands.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2020 1:51 PM IST

