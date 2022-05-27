comscore Sony working on bringing God of War, Horizon series to Amazon Prime, Netflix: Report
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony Working On God Of War Horizon Series To Amazon Prime Video Netflix Report
News

Sony working on bringing God of War, Horizon series to Amazon Prime, Netflix

Gaming

The God of War, Horizon games will be joining other potential titles that are already rumoured to be in the works

God of War

God of War TV show coming soon?

Sony is working on bringing some of its most popular gaming titles to OTT platforms. The Japanese conglomerate is expected to bring titles like God of War, Horizon, and even the hyper-realistic racing game, Gran Turismo to OTT platforms. The details were reportedly revealed at an investor briefing, where the company revealed its plans to capitalize on the popularity of some of the gaming titles in the form of stream-worthy content. Also Read - Sony to ramp up PS5's production, targets a 50% market share for the PS5 alone

According to a report by IGN, Sony is planning to launch the God of War series on Amazon Prime, the Horizon series on Netflix, and the Gran Turismo for TV. The new list of games will be joining other popular prospects that are already rumoured to be in the works. Other content includes a series based on Last of Us and even on Japanese folk culture Ghost of Tsushima. Also Read - Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

There hasn’t been any disclosure about the launch timeline for all these series. However, the information has been substantiated via a tweet from David Gibson. In a tweet he said, “Sony IR – 3 positives in the presentation 1) Horizon (Netflix), God of War (Amazon) and Gran Turismo in TV development 2) 2 live service games coming in FY3/23 are not Destiny and 3) PC gaming revenues will surge 3.8x in FY3/23 (which I think relates to live service games).” Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus to arrive in India on May 24: Here’s the list of games you can play

A God of War series is sure to attract millions of die-hard fans of the action-packed RPG. There’s no clarity regarding the story ark that Sony might opt for the series. The game began with Greek mythology and is currently running within the Norse mythology. God of War: Ragnarok is the next installment where Kratos and his son Atreus are making their way to the top rung of Norse mythology gods.

Horizon series has also been an incredibly successful IP for Sony. The game is set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future with dinosaur-shaped robots ruling the world. The game is one of the most picturesque depiction of a world that is in ruins.

Gran Turismo is one title that will either be a massive challenge due to a lack of emotional, people-centric content or it could be a blank slate that can be used to the creator’s benefit.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony working on God of War, Horizon TV series on Amazon Prime, Netflix
Gaming
Sony working on God of War, Horizon TV series on Amazon Prime, Netflix
Infinix Hot 12 Play review: New addition to the budget pool but is it worth buying?

Photo Gallery

Infinix Hot 12 Play review: New addition to the budget pool but is it worth buying?

Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire in Odisha

automobile

Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire in Odisha

This WhatsApp scam lets hackers hijack your account using a phone call

Apps

This WhatsApp scam lets hackers hijack your account using a phone call

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, i-shaped notch

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, i-shaped notch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

World landmarks turn upside down to celebrate Stranger Things

Microsoft working on a low-cost xbox game streaming dongle

iPhone 14 Pro colour variant, expected price and more revealed months ahead of launch

Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour variant, expected price and more revealed ahead of launch: Check details

Hero Electric scooter Photon catches fire in Odisha

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update के बाद इन 5 Pets का करें यूज, फिर हरेक गेम में आपको मिलेगी शानदार जीत

Apple यूजर्स कभी न करें ये 3 गलती, नहीं तो हो जाएंगे बैन

शॉपिंग वेबसाइट्स पर फेक रिव्यू लिखने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, सरकार बना रही बड़ा प्लान

WhatsApp पर आया Stranger Things का स्टिकर पैक, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

How to change name in Gmail: इस तरह आसानी से बदलें अपना जीमेल नेम, बहुत आसान है तरीका

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999