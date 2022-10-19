Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Sony launched the DualSense Edge wireless chargers for its PlayStation 5 gaming console earlier this year. Now, months later, the company has announced the availability of its wireless gaming controller. Sony has announced that its DualSense Edge wireless gaming controller will go on sale in markets across the globe starting January 26, 2023. The company also said that the gaming controller will up be up for pre-orders starting October 25, 2022, via PlayStation Direct. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle announced, will launch alongside the game next month

However, not everyone will be able to purchase Sony's DualSense Edge wireless controller when it becomes available globally. The company has said that the gaming controller will be available for pre-order (and later, sale) in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg via direct.playstation.com. Interested buyers will be able to buy this gaming controllers via other participating retailers in these countries starting February 23, 2023.

There is no word on when the DualSense Edge wireless controller will be available in other markets across the globe including in India.

Ahead of the availability, Sony has revealed the pricing and features of the DualSense Edge wireless controller. Here are all the details.

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller price

The DualSense Edge wireless controller will be available at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $199.99 USD (Rs 16,472 approximately) or €239.99. The replaceable stick modules, on the other hand, will be available globally at recommended retail price of $19.99 (Rs 1,646 approximately) USD or €24.99.

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller specifications

As far as features are concerned, the DualSense Edge wireless controller is compatible with Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console and it features a host of hardware and software-based personalisation options, which includes button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and an on-controller user interface. It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Sony says that users tailor the DualSense Edge wireless controller to their likes and dislikes with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons.

Sony said that it will ship the wireless controller inside a special case that will include a DualSense Edge wireless controller, a USB braided cable, two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttons, and a connector housing.