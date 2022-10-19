comscore Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sonys Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller For Ps5 Will Arrive On January 26 Check Price Features
News

Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 will arrive on January 26: Check price, features

Gaming

Sony today announced that its DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5 will be available globally starting January 26, 2023. Here’s what we know so far.

Highlights

  • Sony had launched the DualSense Edge wireless controller earlier this year.
  • Now, Sony has announced the pricing and availability of its DualSense Edge wireless controller.
  • Sony said that the DualSense Edge wireless controller will be available globally starting January 26, 2022.
Sony PS5

Image: Sony

Sony launched the DualSense Edge wireless chargers for its PlayStation 5 gaming console earlier this year. Now, months later, the company has announced the availability of its wireless gaming controller. Sony has announced that its DualSense Edge wireless gaming controller will go on sale in markets across the globe starting January 26, 2023. The company also said that the gaming controller will up be up for pre-orders starting October 25, 2022, via PlayStation Direct. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle announced, will launch alongside the game next month

However, not everyone will be able to purchase Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller when it becomes available globally. The company has said that the gaming controller will be available for pre-order (and later, sale) in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg via direct.playstation.com. Interested buyers will be able to buy this gaming controllers via other participating retailers in these countries starting February 23, 2023. Also Read - First electric vehicle from Sony, Honda is coming in 2026

There is no word on when the DualSense Edge wireless controller will be available in other markets across the globe including in India. Also Read - Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC with DLSS 3 support on November 18

Ahead of the availability, Sony has revealed the pricing and features of the DualSense Edge wireless controller. Here are all the details.

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller price

The DualSense Edge wireless controller will be available at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $199.99 USD (Rs 16,472 approximately) or €239.99. The replaceable stick modules, on the other hand, will be available globally at recommended retail price of $19.99 (Rs 1,646 approximately) USD or €24.99.

Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller specifications

As far as features are concerned, the DualSense Edge wireless controller is compatible with Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console and it features a host of hardware and software-based personalisation options, which includes button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and an on-controller user interface. It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Sony says that users tailor the DualSense Edge wireless controller to their likes and dislikes with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons.

Sony said that it will ship the wireless controller inside a special case that will include a DualSense Edge wireless controller, a USB braided cable, two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttons, and a connector housing.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 10:31 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Netflix will charge you extra fee for password sharing early next year
Apps
Netflix will charge you extra fee for password sharing early next year
OPPO A17k with 6.56-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 10,499: Details here

News

OPPO A17k with 6.56-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 10,499: Details here

Apple TV 4K announced with A15 Bionic chipset: Check details

News

Apple TV 4K announced with A15 Bionic chipset: Check details

Apple's iPad 2022 has a bigger screen, USB-C, and comes in funky colours

Mobiles

Apple's iPad 2022 has a bigger screen, USB-C, and comes in funky colours

iPadOS 16 will be available from October 24

News

iPadOS 16 will be available from October 24

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025: Analyst

Netflix will charge you extra fee for password sharing early next year

Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Top 10 valuable SUVs from Mahindra and Tata in India October 2022

Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Top 10 valuable SUVs from Mahindra and Tata in India October 2022

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More