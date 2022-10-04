comscore New Sony PS5 models expected to arrive in India soon: Check details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sonys New Ps5 Models Expected To Arrive In India Soon Heres What We Know So Far
News

Sony’s new PS5 models expected to arrive in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

Gaming

As far as availability is concerned, reports suggest that the new PS5 gaming console will be available in India next month.

Highlights

  • Sony launched an updated version of its PS5 gaming console in Australia earlier this year.
  • Reports suggest that Sony is planning to bring this updated PS5 gaming console to India.
  • This updated PS5 gaming console will be available in India next month as a part of a restock.
sony-ps5

Sony recently started rolling out the revamped version of its PlayStation 5 gaming console in some countries across the globe. However, initially, the revamped PS5 gaming console was available only in Australia. But now, reports suggest that Sony may soon bring the upgraded gaming console to India. Also Read - Sony LinkBuds: Designed for eyes as much as ears

As per a tipster, who goes by ‘PS5 India’, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved two new PS5 models with model number — PS5 CFI-1208A and CFI-1208B. The updated PS5 model numbers hail from the revamped CFI-1200 series and they are expected to arrive in India in the upcoming weeks as a part of a PS5 restock. Also Read - Sony Inzone H3, Inzone H7, and Inzone H9 price in India revealed

As pointed out by the tipster, these new PS5 models, draw around 17 watts less power than original PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles. They are also lighter by hundreds of grams. “Its internals are different, including a heatpipe, a different fan architecture,” the tipster wrote in a thread on Twitter. Also Read - Sony State of Play: Digital collectibles, new games and more announced

As far as availability is concerned, the tipster believes that the new PS5 gaming console will be available in India next month.

What’s different in new Sony PS5 gaming console?

A separate report by Notebook Check citing a teardown of the new PS5 gaming console by YouTube Austin Evans shows that the new PS5 gaming console weighs just 3.302 Kgs. On the other hand, the original PS5 gaming console weighs 3.817 kg, which makes the newer PS5 gaming console significantly lighter than the original version.

The report also shows that the original PS5 gaming console draws 218W power while the updated model draws just 201W of power. Additionally, the report shows that the new PS5 model also makes less noise compared to the old model. While the original PlayStation 5 gaming console’s noise level stood at 8dB, newer PS5 model’s noise level stands at 45dB. The maximum temperature reached for both the PlayStation 5 gaming console models stands at 53 degrees.

  • Published Date: October 4, 2022 9:45 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Heavy discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected
News
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Heavy discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected
Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

News

Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

How to see blocked phone numbers on Android

How To

How to see blocked phone numbers on Android

Apple eSIM can no longer be used to activate cellular network for iPad

News

Apple eSIM can no longer be used to activate cellular network for iPad

Google Pixel 7 series: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 series: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

New Sony PS5 models expected to arrive in India soon: Check details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 from tomorrow: Heavy discounts on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a and more expected

Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7 series smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

Apple eSIM can no longer be used to activate cellular network for iPad

Komaki Venice Eco electric scooter debuts in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flex and Flaunt it With Ultimate Style
iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.

Reviews

iPhone 14 Pro : Know all about it. And it is worth buying or not? This and more in this video.
Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers