News

Sony's PlayStation Christmas sale is live in India: Crazy discounts on top games

Gaming

Sony is running crazy sales on PlayStation online and offline stores for digital as well as disc games.

Highlights

  • Sony has commenced its Christmas sale in retail stores in the country.
  • Sony is also running a sale on the PlayStation store offering up to 75 percent off.
  • Titles like The Last of Us Part 1, Ghost of Tsushima, and more are on sale.
PlayStation Christmas sale

Image Credits: Cyrus John

Sony has commenced its Playstation Christmas sale 2022 in India. The sale has begun just a few days ahead of Christmas that’s today (December 22) and will run till January 4, 2023. This sale is mainly for disc games but there’s no need to worry if you are looking for digital games. Also Read - Playstation 5 Pro in 2023? Sony confirms next year will be essential for PS5

Sony also has a PlayStation store online sale in India that offers up to 75 percent off on popular titles. Let’s take a look at the deals. Also Read - Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series heading to Nintendo Switch, PS4 in 2023

PlayStation Christmas sales in offline and online stores in India

PlayStation Christmas sale

The PlayStation Christmas sale has begun starting today, i.e. December 22, and it will end on January 4, 2023. The following deals will be available in the sale period across PlayStation retail outlets in India.

For PlayStation 5 console:

  • The Last of Us Part 1 Remake – Rs 3,999 (OG Price Rs 4,999)
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Rs 1,499 (OG Price Rs 2,999)
  • Horizon Forbidden West – Rs 2,999 (OG Price Rs 4,999)
  • Gran Turismo 7 – Rs 2,999 (OG Price Rs 4,999)
  • Destruction AllStars – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 1,499) 
  • Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – Rs 2,499 (OG Price Rs 4,999)
  • Death Stranding Directors Cut – Rs 1,499 (OG Price Rs 2,999)
  • Returnal – Rs 2,499 (OG Price Rs 4,999)
  • Demon’s Souls – Rs 2,499 (OG Price Rs 4,999)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – Rs 1,999 (OG Price Rs 3,999)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – Rs 2,499 (OG Price Rs 4,999)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Rs 1,999 (OG Price Rs 3,999)
  • The Nioh Collection – Rs 2,499 (OG Price Rs 4,999)

For PlayStation 4 console:

  • Horizon Forbidden West – Rs 2,499 (OG Price Rs 3,999)
  • Gran Turismo 7 – Rs 2,499 (OG Price Rs 3,999)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut – Rs 1,999 (OG Price Rs 3,999)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – Rs 1,999 (OG Price Rs 3,999)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Rs 1,999 (OG Price Rs 3,999)
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 2,999)
  • The Last of Us Part 11 – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 2,499)
  • Days Gone – Rs 1,499 (OG Price Rs 2,499)
  • Spider-Man – Rs 1,499 (OG Price Rs 2,499)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – Rs 1,999 (OG Price Rs 2,999)
  • Detroit: Become Human – Rs 1,499 (OG Price Rs 2,499)
  • Shadow of the Colossus – Rs 1,499 (OG Price Rs 2,499)
  • Bloodborne GOTY – Rs 1,499 (OG Price Rs 1,999)
  • God of War HITS – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 1,499)
  • GT sport HITS – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 1,499)
  •  Bloodborne HITS – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 1,499)
  • God of War 3 Remaster HITS – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 1,499)
  •  Infamous Second Son HITS – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 1,499)
  • Until Dawn HITS – Rs 999 (OG Price Rs 1,499)

Apart from this, there’s also a sale on the PlayStation online store. It offers up to 75 percent off on top titles. The Witcher 3, NFS Unbound, Elden Ring Delux Edition, and Modern Warfare are among the discounted titles.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2022 4:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 22, 2022 4:23 PM IST
