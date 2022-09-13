comscore Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sonys State Of Play Nintendo Direct Returning On September 13
News

Sony’s State of Play, Nintendo Direct returning on September 13

Gaming

Both Sony and Nintendo will be hosting their gaming event tonight. Ahead of the two event, here's everything we know about them so far.

PS5

Image: Sony

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be held in Japan between September 15 and September 18. Ahead of the annual event focused on video games, Sony has announced the schedule for its own gaming focused event. The company said that it will be hosting its State of Play event on September 13. Also Read - Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition launched: Check price, features, availability

The company, in a blog post, revealed that it will be announcing updates to its gaming portfolio in a 20-minutes presentation that will be live streamed via its official Twitch and YouTube handles at 3PM PST on September 13 or 3:30AM IST on September 14. At the event, the company will announce new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games that will be coming to its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles and PS VR2 headset. Also Read - Sony PS5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Check Details

“…we’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world,” Sony wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Call of Duty games will be available for ‘several more years’ on Sony PlayStation

Beyond this, Sony hasn’t revealed anything about the updates to its gaming lineup or accessories but we do expect to hear more about the company’s Horizon franchise at the event.

Interestingly, Sony will be hosting its annual gaming event on the same date as Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct

Nintendo, on the other hand, will be hosting it annual gaming-focused event — Nintendo Direct — which has been happening online since the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, at 7AM PT or 7:30PM IST on September 13. The presentation will run for around 40 minutes and the information shared during the event will “mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter,” the company said.

Interested people will be able to watch the live stream of the event on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel.

Nintendo shared details about its upcoming event via its social media handles, which was acknowledged by Sony.

Notably, while Nintendo has not shared any details as to what its 40-minute long announcement will include, it is expected that the company will talk about the games that are slated to release later this year. This includes games such as The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Bayonetta 3 among others.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2022 11:35 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe
News
Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe
Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

Mobiles

Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

iOS 16 finally available for over 18 iPhone models, but users report pesky bugs

Mobiles

iOS 16 finally available for over 18 iPhone models, but users report pesky bugs

Poco M5 to go on sale in India today: Check all offers here

Mobiles

Poco M5 to go on sale in India today: Check all offers here

BYD delivers over 450 electric MPVs in India via new showrooms across 5 major cities

automobile

BYD delivers over 450 electric MPVs in India via new showrooms across 5 major cities

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight

Mobile phone blast in UP kills infant: Here is how to keep yourself safe

Apple releases iOS 15.7 for those who don t want to use iOS 16

iOS 16 finally available for over 18 iPhone models, but users report pesky bugs

Poco M5 to go on sale in India today: Check all offers here

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones

News

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones
WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! No More Scrolling For Your Older Messages
Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more

News

Tips and Tricks to Speed Up your Smartphone ? Watch video to know more
Apple Far Out Event: iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes

News

Apple Far Out Event: iPhone 15 series to Come up with some major changes