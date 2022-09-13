Sony, Nintendo to announce major gaming update tonight

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be held in Japan between September 15 and September 18. Ahead of the annual event focused on video games, Sony has announced the schedule for its own gaming focused event. The company said that it will be hosting its State of Play event on September 13. Also Read - Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition launched: Check price, features, availability

The company, in a blog post, revealed that it will be announcing updates to its gaming portfolio in a 20-minutes presentation that will be live streamed via its official Twitch and YouTube handles at 3PM PST on September 13 or 3:30AM IST on September 14. At the event, the company will announce new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games that will be coming to its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles and PS VR2 headset.

"…we'll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world," Sony wrote in a blog post.

Beyond this, Sony hasn’t revealed anything about the updates to its gaming lineup or accessories but we do expect to hear more about the company’s Horizon franchise at the event.

Interestingly, Sony will be hosting its annual gaming event on the same date as Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct

Nintendo, on the other hand, will be hosting it annual gaming-focused event — Nintendo Direct — which has been happening online since the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, at 7AM PT or 7:30PM IST on September 13. The presentation will run for around 40 minutes and the information shared during the event will “mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter,” the company said.

Interested people will be able to watch the live stream of the event on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel.

Nintendo shared details about its upcoming event via its social media handles, which was acknowledged by Sony.

Big day tomorrow 👀 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2022

Notably, while Nintendo has not shared any details as to what its 40-minute long announcement will include, it is expected that the company will talk about the games that are slated to release later this year. This includes games such as The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Bayonetta 3 among others.