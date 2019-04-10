Sony's tough stance on PS4 cross-play criticized by developers

Console cross play has been the dream of most console gamers who feel this feature should be a standard. But Sony has always had different plans and argued for its cause of not allowing cross-play between different consoles. And after a lot of pressure from different sources and scrutiny, the company started allowing crossplay. But even after allowing it, the feature has been available only on very select games which in turn has spawned a lot of criticism.

Sony’s primary argument before introducing the feature had been that it wants to protect the sanctity of the PS4 consoles and the quality of the games as well as the experience. And now during a recent PAX East 2019 panel, CEO of nWay, Taehoon Kim, spoke up about how Sony’s decision to limit cross-play is hindering the gaming world and the experiences of the gamers.

“Right now it’s not fully there, because one of the biggest platforms out there, Sony, still isn’t fully opening up,” said the CEO of the company behind Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid game. “They’ve made some exceptions with a handful of games like Fortnite and Rocket League, but they’ve said they have to judge whether they can allow through other games or not. They’re getting a lot of pressure to open up.”

“People want to play with their friends, and not all of your friends are going to be on the exact same platform as you are. Being able to do that is great. Also, families like to play together. One thing we’ve seen with games like Vainglory and Fortnite is that a whole family may want to play together, but nobody owns four PlayStations. Dad’s going to play on the iPad, one kid is on the PS4, another kid is on his phone. That kind of gameplay is only possible through crossplay.”

He continues speaking about the significance of the cross-play feature and how important it will be as a part for the future of gameplay. Gaming services and cross-play are interlinked and one cannot grow without the other.

“Also, connecting crossplay to the more recent notion of games as a service is especially powerful,” said Kim. “When you’re running a game as a service, you want people to be able to access that game from any device. Fortnite is one of the best examples right now. Being able to access that on any device — mobile, Switch, PC, console — that’s very important.”

Kim’s perspective is shared by many people and we will just have to wait and see if Sony changes its stance with the release of PS5.