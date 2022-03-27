comscore Sony's Xbox Game Pass competitor could launch next week: Here's what we know about it
Sony will announce its own game subscription service, currently codenamed Spartacus next week. It will be a combination of Sony’s two current subscription services, PlayStation Plus, and PlayStation Now.

Sony is currently working on an Xbox Game Pass competitor, which it will reportedly be revealed by next week. The subscription service has been in development for some time now and has been given the codename ‘Spartacus’. Also Read - Far Cry 6 to be made available for free: How to download

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Sony will announce its own game subscription service, currently codenamed Spartacus next week. It will be a combination of Sony’s two current subscription services, PlayStation Plus, and PlayStation Now. The report further states that the service will launch featuring popular, recent games. However, it will not include God of War: Ragnarok. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get 3-month free access to Marvel Unlimited: How to avail

The service will have three sets of subscription tiers, where players will be offered different games at different price points. The first tier will be similar to the current PlayStation Plus subscription. Tier 2 and 3 will add PS4 and PS5 games, access to extended demos and the ability to stream games over the internet. A previous report has also suggested that the highest tier will include a library of classic games from systems like the PS2 and PSP. Also Read - Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features

Spartacus is something that PlayStation users seem pretty excited for, as it is being pitched against the Xbox Game Pass. However, reports suggest that the service will lean more on the back catalogue rather than adding new games.

It is also unclear how much the service will cost. Currently, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus are priced at $60 (approximately Rs 4,577) a year, which combined is $120 (approximately Rs 9,154) this is similar to the Xbox Game Pass. However, PlayStation Now is not available in India, and the Xbox Game Pass service is currently heavily discounted in the country. It will be interesting to see how Sony counters Microsoft in India.

If all of the reports are to be believed, then it will be difficult for Sony’s subscription service to take on the Xbox Game Pass, considering the sheer amount of features that Microsoft provides to its Game Pass users. But only time will tell what Sony has in store for us and will it be a massive hit or not.

  Published Date: March 27, 2022 11:53 AM IST

