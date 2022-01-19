Microsoft Activision deal: US govt overhauling merger guidelines soon after the announcement

comscore Soon after Microsoft Activision deal announcement, US govt states it is overhauling merger guidelines
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Soon after Microsoft Activision deal announcement, US govt states it is overhauling merger guidelines
News

Soon after Microsoft Activision deal announcement, US govt states it is overhauling merger guidelines

Gaming

Due to the massive size of this deal, it was expected that relevant authorities would come in play. During an interview with VentureBeat, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick did touch on the topic stating Microsoft will "drive the bus, obviously, on the antitrust issues."

Xbox Activision

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft yesterday announced its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The deal will conclude in 2023, which is when the transition will complete. Just a few hours after the announcement, the US government’s Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launched a joint review of antitrust merger guidelines. Also Read - Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

Under this joint review, the DOJ and FTC will go over the merger guidelines to improve the ability of antitrust agencies to assess “unlawful mergers” and enforce regulations. The joint review was announced by FTC chair Lina Khan during a joint livestream. Also Read - Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, King for $68.7 billion: Its largest acquisition to date

Due to the massive size of this deal, it was expected that relevant authorities would come in play. During an interview with VentureBeat, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick did touch on the topic stating Microsoft will “drive the bus, obviously, on the antitrust issues,” when he was inquired about the implications of the deal.

It is worth noting, that the timing of the announcement of the review seems a bit suspicious, considering that it was announced within hours of the biggest deal in the history of the gaming industry being announced. It remains to be seen what changes will the review bring about and how they will affect Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

After the DOJ and FTC joint livestream ended and the Q&A section was opened, questions regarding the Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal were raised. However, both the DOJ and FTC refused to comment.

While a lot of questions are being raised related to Microsoft’s plans for this deal, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been stating that this deal is not meant to “pull communities away” from PlayStation. However, people are still having trust issues considering that similar language was used by the company following the acquisition of Bethesda. But as we all know, the company after the deal was completed announced that it will be converting some of the most popular titles to Xbox exclusives. Similar treatment with some Activision games is also expected.

Moreover, it is also known that the Game Pass will soon get the whole Activision Blizzard library.

Apart from the DOJ and FTC, we also expect the deal to be reviewed by authorities from other countries too, including the European Commission.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 10:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank
News
BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank
Microsoft Activision deal: US govt overhauling merger guidelines soon after the announcement

Gaming

Microsoft Activision deal: US govt overhauling merger guidelines soon after the announcement

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Features

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

News

Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

BGMI removes almost 50,000 cheaters, reveals names

Gaming

BGMI removes almost 50,000 cheaters, reveals names

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

Microsoft Activision deal: US govt overhauling merger guidelines soon after the announcement

Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Activision deal: US govt overhauling merger guidelines soon after the announcement

Gaming

Microsoft Activision deal: US govt overhauling merger guidelines soon after the announcement
Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

News

Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation
Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum

Gaming

Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 Heist to get this antagonist, a new map, multiplayer mode, and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 Heist to get this antagonist, a new map, multiplayer mode, and more
Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Gaming

Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

हिंदी समाचार

YouTube Premium और YouTube Music Premium के लिए लॉन्च हुए एनुअल प्लान, भारत में इतनी है कीमत

Netflix, Amazon Prime समेत 5 OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर इस हफ्ते आएंगे 7 नई वेब सीरीज और मूवी, सभी मचाएंगे जबरदस्त भौकाल

Instagram पर बिना डिलीट किए भी अपने फॉलोअर्स से छिपा सकते हैं पोस्ट, जानें कैसे

Free Fire OB32 Update के बाद गेम में आएं नए आइटम्स, फीचर्स और बदलाव, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Battlegrounds Mobile India की M416 Glacier जैसी गन स्किन, आसानी से नहीं आती हैं प्लेयर्स के हाथ

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999
Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look

Hands On

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look
Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999
News
Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999
BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

News

BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank
Microsoft Activision deal: US govt overhauling merger guidelines soon after the announcement

Gaming

Microsoft Activision deal: US govt overhauling merger guidelines soon after the announcement
Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

News

Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation
Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO

News

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO

new arrivals in india

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Best Sellers