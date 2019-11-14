comscore SouL MortaL donates his PMCO 2019 winnings to the Indian Army
SouL MortaL donates his PMCO 2019 winnings to the Indian Army

Naman Mathur AKA MortaL wrote on Facebook from his page announcing the news.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 4:56 PM IST
The newest tournament to conclude is the PUBG Mobile Club Open or PMCO 2019 in India, organized by Tencent Games. The two teams that came out on top are Entity Gaming and Team SouL. And now they will be competing against the top esports clans across the globe in a tournament vying for a total prize pool of $2.5 million.

But in a surprising move, MortaL from Team SouL, has donated his portion of tournament winnings to the Indian Army. Naman Mathur AKA MortaL wrote on Facebook from his page announcing the news. In his post, he congratulates the winners and the other top teams, thanks his teammates, the crowd and dedicates his win to the Indian Army.

The VIVO PMCO 2019 Fall Split hosted regional play-ins, which has received a enthusiastic response in India with many teams signing up under the South Asian region. The South Asia Finals were held in Delhi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, from November 6-10. The tournament saw a lot of top tier team from India go head-to-head in a race to bag a prize pool of $175,000 (Rs 1,24,21,850 approx).

16 team list of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims announced

16 team list of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims announced

During the PMCO 2019 Play-Ins, the 24 teams were grouped into 3 groups of 8 teams each. Over the course of two days, all the teams played against everyone else. There were 6 matches on each day to ensure every team faces everyone else irrespective of the group.

The top 16 teams from the play-ins competed in the Regional Finals that took place from November 7-10 at the same venue in Delhi. All the maps Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi features in the tournament. And, the winners Entity Gaming and Team SouL will be representing India at the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur. Entity Gaming were top dog of the day with 220 points and Team SouL came second with 210 points.

Among the top teams at PMCO 2019, Team Synerge, Team INS and Team IND will be getting a chance to take part in the finals through a prelims round.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 4:56 PM IST

