News

Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel's Avengers on November 30

Gaming

Spider-Man will be introduced as a part of a DLC hero event, dubbed "With Great Power." The company is also expected to reveal specific missions related to Spider-Man's story.

Marvel's Avengers

Square Enix is finally bringing the long-promised Spider-Man character to its Marvel’s Avengers game’s roster. The company has announced that the character will be making its way onto the roster on November 30, exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Also Read - Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report

Spider-Man will be introduced as a part of a DLC hero event, dubbed “With Great Power.” The company is also expected to reveal specific missions related to Spider-Man’s story. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

The trailer released for the character addition shows Spider-Man attempting to save a group of hostages from the A.I.M. soldiers in his own quippy way. The trailer gives us a rough idea of what Spider-Man’s moves will be in the game. Apart from the hand-to-hand combat part of the character, players will also be able to use Spider-Man’s classic web tricks, which include web-shooting, web-swinging and more. Players will be able to crawl walls, use the Spidey-Sense feature and more. Also Read - Disney+ to introduce IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio for Marvel movies including Iron Man, Shang-Chi and more

Apart from Spider-Man, Square Enix is also going to add a new four-player Raid mode, in which players will have to take on Wakanda’s enemy Klaw. Just like Spider-Man, the mode will also be exclusive to PlayStation.

The new update apart from the new Raid mode and superhero brings in several new and improved systems including Shipments, Power-Level Increase and Gear Upgrading.

The Shipments feature provides a new path to earn cosmetics, resources, and other items strictly through gameplay, a highly requested option from Marvel’s Avengers community. Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing the game) and pulls from a collection of nearly 250 possible items. The maximum Power Level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Players will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade their current gear.

  Published Date: November 12, 2021 7:31 PM IST

News

Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel s Avengers on November 30
Gaming
Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel s Avengers on November 30
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das express concern over cryptocurrencies, calling them a serious threat

News

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das express concern over cryptocurrencies, calling them a serious threat
Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India announced Esports tournament with Jio, MediaTek, winner to win Rs 12.5 Lakh
Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

News

Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans under Rs 999

Best Sellers