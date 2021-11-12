Good news for PS owners as Spider-Man comes to Marvel’s Avengers on November 30

Square Enix is finally bringing the long-promised Spider-Man character to its Marvel’s Avengers game’s roster. The company has announced that the character will be making its way onto the roster on November 30, exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Also Read - Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report

Spider-Man will be introduced as a part of a DLC hero event, dubbed "With Great Power." The company is also expected to reveal specific missions related to Spider-Man's story.

The trailer released for the character addition shows Spider-Man attempting to save a group of hostages from the A.I.M. soldiers in his own quippy way. The trailer gives us a rough idea of what Spider-Man's moves will be in the game. Apart from the hand-to-hand combat part of the character, players will also be able to use Spider-Man's classic web tricks, which include web-shooting, web-swinging and more. Players will be able to crawl walls, use the Spidey-Sense feature and more.

Apart from Spider-Man, Square Enix is also going to add a new four-player Raid mode, in which players will have to take on Wakanda’s enemy Klaw. Just like Spider-Man, the mode will also be exclusive to PlayStation.

The new update apart from the new Raid mode and superhero brings in several new and improved systems including Shipments, Power-Level Increase and Gear Upgrading.

The Shipments feature provides a new path to earn cosmetics, resources, and other items strictly through gameplay, a highly requested option from Marvel’s Avengers community. Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing the game) and pulls from a collection of nearly 250 possible items. The maximum Power Level achievable will increase from 150 to 175. Players will be able to recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade their current gear.