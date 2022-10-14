Insomniac and Nixxes have announced the release date of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC. The PlayStation 5 game is finally coming to PC next month and it will be visually upgraded to run on powerful systems. It will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store. Also Read - Sony announces PlayStation Plus games for October 2022: Check list here

Spider-Man: Miles Morales release date, pre-purchase, price in India

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was released in 2020 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles is now heading to your PC. The single-player title will officially come to PC on November 18 and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store.

The game costs Rs 3,299 in India and can be pre-purchased right away from the aforesaid platforms.

It is worth noting that more and more PlayStation titles are coming to PC lately. This month itself, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection including the Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy will be released for PC on Steam and Epic Games store. It will be released almost exactly a month before the release of the Spider-Man game, that’s on October 19.

Coming to Miles Morales, the Spider-Man title will come with enhancements for PC. Of course, they have to do something about the visuals, since it’s a 2020 title and is coming to PC this late. Anyway, it is coming and it will offer ray-traced shadows and better lighting in the game. The DLSS support will also be present, even the latest DLSS 3 will be there for the Nvidia RTX 40 series cards.

Although you won’t require such beefy specs to run the game. As low as an Intel Core i3 or AMD equivalent chipset paired with GTX 950 CPU or similar from AMD, and 8GB of RAM, that would be enough for the game to run on ‘very low’ graphics at 720p resolution.

This means if you have something better than this, then a 1080p experience wouldn’t be an issue. But those who got a great system with like a 12th gen Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 9 5th gen paired with RTX 3080 or RX6950X, and 32GB of RAM, can play the game in 4K with ‘ultimate’ ray-tracing.