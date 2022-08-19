comscore 'Spider-man Remastered' modder that removed in-game pride flags banned by Nexus Mod
'Spider-Man Remastered' mod that replaced in-game Pride flags banned by Nexus Mods

A mod "Mike Hawk" rolled out a patch for Spider-Man Remastered that removed pride flags and replaced them with the flag of the USA.

A recent Spider-man Remastered patch removed all the in-game pride flags. Nexus Mods, a popular mod database has revealed that the “mod was removed from Nexus Mods and the author was banned” in an official post. The website administrator Darkone further announced that it was created by a sock puppet with the name “Mike Hawk”. The website has now banned the user’s main account and sock puppet. Also Read - Spider-Man Remastered is launching on Steam and Epic Store tomorrow: Check details

Nexus Mods has clarified that “we are for inclusivity, we are for diversity. If we think someone is uploading a mod on our site with the intent to deliberately be against inclusivity and/or diversity then we will take action against it.” It further added that the case will be the same for people who are trying to attempt to troll other users with mods deliberately. Also Read - Top Android, iOS games that earned maximum revenue in H1 2022: Check complete list

For the unversed, Spider-man Remastered was released for PC just a few days back. It was developed by Insomniac Games back in 2019 but was later purchased by Sony Interactive. The game shows several pride flags around New York City. This offended a few players and hence a mod “Mike Hawk” rolled out a patch that removed these pride flags and replaced them with the flag of the USA. Also Read - Global metaverse market to reach $28 bn by 2028 with the help of gaming

In a tweet, Nexus Mod announced that they have removed the concerned mod from the platform. The tweet read, “We’ve removed the content and banned the users. ModDB is an inclusive environment for all and we do not permit targeting marginalised groups. Our content moderation is largely automated but when identified, we have a zero-tolerance policy for this kind of content.”

In the post, Nexus Mod stated, “Had they not been a coward and had they used their main account instead, we would have simply removed the mod and told them that we did not want to host it, only banning them if they re-uploaded it again after being fairly warned. The creation of the sock puppet removed any doubt and made it a very easy decision for us,” they added.”

  Published Date: August 19, 2022 10:58 AM IST
  Updated Date: August 19, 2022 11:07 AM IST

