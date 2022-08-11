Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered arrived on the PlayStation 5 back in 2020. Now, it is launching on the PC platform and the launch is set for August 12. While the official launch date is set for tomorrow, it may not launch in all regions tomorrow itself. Also Read - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, Spider-Man: Miles Morales are coming to PC: Check details

Studio Insomniac Games have released the official launch times of the game for different parts of the world. Let’s see when you will be able to officially Play the game on your PC in India.

Spider-Man Remastered Launch time across the world

According to the Studio, the Spider-Man Remastered will launch first in Los Angeles, America at 8 am. In some regions, the game will be available the next day in the mid-night and morning. Here’s the full list of launch times of the game across the world.

Los Angeles (PDT) – 8 AM on August 12.

New York (EDT) – 11 AM on August 12.

London (BST) – 4PM on August 12.

Berlin (CEST) – 5 PM on August 12.

Dubai (FST) – 7 PM on August 12.

India (IST) – 8:30 PM on August 12.

Tokyo (JST) – 12 AM on August 13.

Sydney (AEST) – 1 AM on August 13.

Auckland (NZST) – 3 AM on August 13.

The game can be pre-booked right now and will be available to play starting at 8:30 PM in India on August 12.

Spider-Man Remastered Price, PC perks, and System requirements

It can be pre-booked from Steam and Epic Games Store. It officially costs Rs 3,999.

The Spider-Man Remastered on PC will offer plenty of other benefits to players, which were locked due to PlayStation hardware. First of all, the 120FPS limit of PS5 will be unlocked as players will be able to get maximum FPS depending on their systems.

Ray-Tracing is also supported on the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered. Moreover, Nvidia’s DLAA and DLSS, and AMD’s FSR 2.0 will offer a better experience to the players.

The minimum system requirements to play the game include Nvidia GTX 950 GPU or equivalent AMD card and Intel i3-4160 or equivalent AMD CPU. The minimum RAM and storage required are 8GB and 75GB, respectively.

The recommended system requirements include Nvidia GTA 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 and Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600. At least 16GB of RAM and 75GB of storage is recommended.