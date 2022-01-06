Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

Krafton has announced a new promotional partnership with Sony Pictures, to bring Spider-Man to its popular mobile battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Under the partnership, BGMI players will have an opportunity to win exclusive items like collaboration skins by completing in-game missions. More details on the gameplay and items will be revealed with the rollout of the BGMI version 1.8 update in mid-January. Also Read - Sony beats Apple at the EV game with new electric SUV: View pics

Starting today, players can start completing in-game missions to collect the collaboration skins, other collaboration content like mini-games, special missions will arrive with the BGMI version 1.8 update. While Krafton has mentioned that the BGMI version 1.8 update will release the middle of this month, it is yet to reveal the official launch date and other details of the collaboration and the update.

"This exciting collaboration will allow fans around the world to expand their engagement with their friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man through BGMI's state-of-the-art gaming experience – all while on the go with their mobile phone," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Take note, BGMI is not the first game to collaborate with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Epic Games had also collaborated with the movie to bring Spider-Man along with other content from the movie to its battle royale game, Fortnite back in December. All of the content introduced in Fortnite included skins, harvesting tools, gliders, emotes, back bling, two premium skins for Spider-Man and MJ.

To recall, back in November, Krafton partnered with Riot Games to bring content from its popular Netflix Arcane series to BGMI with its version 1.7 update. Under the partnership, the company added characters, locations, items, and a new piggyback mode. Apart from this, the company also added a Mirror World mode, where it allowed gamers to change their characters to Arcane’s Vi, Jinx, Jayce, or Caitlyn. With the Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration, we expect to see the Mirror World Mode make a comeback.