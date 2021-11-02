The Korean crime show Squid Game, released on Netflix on September 17, has proved a gamechanger for the web streaming platform. In a report released by the OTT platform, the third quarter of July to September witnessed 4.4 million, i.e., 44 lakh new subscribers. By the end of the quarter, Netflix had 214 million, i.e., 214 million paid members. Also Read - Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

A multiplayer action game known as Silly World has teased the arrival of a new model inspired by the South Korean thriller. A Pune-based studio, SuperGaming, released the game. The company has confirmed that it has received over 300,000 pre-registrations on Google Play Store. Thanks to the popularity of Squid Game, the Silly World has witnessed massive growth.

Silly World pre-registration

Last week, the Pune-based game studio tweeted that it has made its way to Indian mobile games and garnered over 300,000 pre-registrations for the Squid Royale Games mode. The company also mentioned other Squid game modes, including “Red Light, Green Light.” The game currently has three game modes, including Jailbreak, Hide and seek, and Murder Mystery.

To recall, “Red Light, Green Light” was one of the significant and first games of the deadly Squid Game. Other games included in the web series were Tug of War, Dalgona Candy, Marble Shoot, and the inevitable Squid Game itself. The Silly World has not shared any official news about when all these modes will make their way in the game.

Netflix earlier announced that more than 111 million Netflix households watched Squid Game in the first 28 days after its release and became the “biggest-ever series at launch.” The 111 million mark of the record signifies the number of accounts watched 2-minute count of any episode.

Garena Free Fire recently featured Red Light, Green Light mode, where 50 players wearing the same outfit will have a similar Squid Game web series encounter.