Star Wars Complete Collection available for 74 percent discount on Steam
Star Wars Complete Collection is available for 74 percent discount on Steam

To celebrate the spirit of Star Wars Day, Steam is offering a cracking discount on the bundle that includes all Star Wars games.

  Published: May 4, 2020 3:52 PM IST
It’s May the fourth which means it’s Star Wars day. And Star Wars related things are available for a discount almost everywhere. And that includes games as well. To celebrate the spirit of Star Wars Day, Steam is offering a cracking discount on the bundle that includes all Star Wars games. This Star Wars Complete Collection is available for Rs 2,456 after a discount of Rs 9,280 which is a 74 percent discount. Also Read - Star Wars Day: From rewatching movies to learning about Baby Yoda, here is how to celebrate at home

This list contains both the original Battlefront games, Star Wars: Republic Commando, the Knights of the Old Republic games, and more. This bundle is available for a limited time though at this price. It contains a whole of 26 different Star Wars game which means that this deal is a steal. The games range from those in the early 90s which include the X-Wing and TIE Fighter games to 2011’s LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars. But those that are not interested in getting all the games, can get single games for discounts as well. Also Read - Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

Star Wars Complete Collection: Prices

– Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga — Rs 132 (Rs 529)
– Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars — Rs 132 (Rs 529)
– Star Wars Battlefront — Rs 174 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars Battlefront 2 — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: The Clone Wars Republic Heroes — Rs 185 (Rs 529)
– Star Wars: Dark Forces — Rs 76 (Rs 219)
– Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II — Rs 76 (Rs 219)
– Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith — Rs 43 (Rs 125)
– Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack — Rs 185 (Rs 529)
– Star Wars: Episode I Racer — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: The Force Unleashed — Rs 185 (Rs 529)
– Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II — Rs 185 (Rs 529) Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker is coming to video streaming service on May 4th

– Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga — Rs 76 (Rs 219)
– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic 2 — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars Rebellion — Rs 76 (Rs 219)
– Star Wars Republic Commando — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars Starfighter — Rs 76 (Rs 219)
– Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition — Rs 122 (Rs 349)
– Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

  Published Date: May 4, 2020 3:52 PM IST

