It’s May the fourth which means it’s Star Wars day. And Star Wars related things are available for a discount almost everywhere. And that includes games as well. To celebrate the spirit of Star Wars Day, Steam is offering a cracking discount on the bundle that includes all Star Wars games. This Star Wars Complete Collection is available for Rs 2,456 after a discount of Rs 9,280 which is a 74 percent discount. Also Read - Star Wars Day: From rewatching movies to learning about Baby Yoda, here is how to celebrate at home

This list contains both the original Battlefront games, Star Wars: Republic Commando, the Knights of the Old Republic games, and more. This bundle is available for a limited time though at this price. It contains a whole of 26 different Star Wars game which means that this deal is a steal. The games range from those in the early 90s which include the X-Wing and TIE Fighter games to 2011’s LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars. But those that are not interested in getting all the games, can get single games for discounts as well. Also Read - Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

Star Wars Complete Collection: Prices

– Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga — Rs 132 (Rs 529)

– Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars — Rs 132 (Rs 529)

– Star Wars Battlefront — Rs 174 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars Battlefront 2 — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: The Clone Wars Republic Heroes — Rs 185 (Rs 529)

– Star Wars: Dark Forces — Rs 76 (Rs 219)

– Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II — Rs 76 (Rs 219)

– Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith — Rs 43 (Rs 125)

– Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack — Rs 185 (Rs 529)

– Star Wars: Episode I Racer — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: The Force Unleashed — Rs 185 (Rs 529)

– Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II — Rs 185 (Rs 529) Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker is coming to video streaming service on May 4th

– Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga — Rs 76 (Rs 219)

– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic 2 — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars Rebellion — Rs 76 (Rs 219)

– Star Wars Republic Commando — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars Starfighter — Rs 76 (Rs 219)

– Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition — Rs 122 (Rs 349)

– Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter — Rs 122 (Rs 349)