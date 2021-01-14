comscore Star Wars game with open-world setting confirmed by Ubisoft | BGR India
  • Star Wars game with open-world setting confirmed by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games
Star Wars game with open-world setting confirmed by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games

Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games have confirmed a new open-world Star Wars game. There’s no concrete launch date yet.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise may be busy completing Star Wars: Squadrons but there’s something on the future of the series. A new Star Wars game has just been confirmed to come out sometime in the future with a completely different setting. Compared to the existing Star Wars games, the new one set to be developed jointly by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games have will have a new open-world setting. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Platforms, download size, requirements and everything you need to know

“We’re really excited about an opportunity to work with the team at Massive, led by David Polfeldt and the creative director, Julian Gerighty. We’ve spent almost a year now, working to get to know them and what they want to bring to the table. I’m a huge fan of them, personally. I think we’re really excited about where that project is going because they have a unique vision for the story and the game they want to deliver,” says Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly in an interview with StarWars.com. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the best selling game in the franchise

Star Wars open-world game to bring new experiences

According to the report, fans of the Star Wars franchise have long demanded games from the series that brings open-world experience with gripping storylines. The new collaboration with Ubisoft is finally giving birth to that notion. This new open-world Star Wars game (it does not have a name still) will be developed my Massive Entertainment and Disney’s Lucasfilm Games. The game promises to bring the rich environments of the Star Wars galaxy that the films of the genre have showcased previously. Also Read - Prince of Persia Remake delayed to March 2021, thanks to COVID-19

Will EA no more be associated with Star Wars games?

Electronic Arts currently has a 10-year contract with Lucasfilm to exclusively bring out Star Wars game. This contract is slated to end in 2023. The new collaboration doesn’t mention whether EA parts ways with the Star Wars games once Ubisoft comes onboard. As of now, Reilly says his team is looking forward to work with EA for more Star Wars titles in the years to come (before the contract ends).

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA. We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA,” says Reilly.

“We try and help them leverage their passion, expertise, and idea by bringing our expertise around the IP, our ability to connect with other parts of Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company, to amplify that. To make it even bigger than they might imagine,” he adds.

When it comes to the team at Lucasfilm Games, Reilly says, “This is really the culmination of years of preparing to come out and say, ‘We’re here, we’ve got a team of people, we’re going to make a lot of great games, and here’s some new things you weren’t expecting from us to do that we’re now starting to do. And that’s going to continue throughout the next year or so, where we’re going to continue to announce projects that are more representative of the legacy of the old Lucasfilm Games that we’re now trying to live up to.”

  Published Date: January 14, 2021 1:56 PM IST

Best Sellers