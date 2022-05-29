comscore Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives in 2023
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives in 2023

Respawn is developing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game particularly for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Sony's PlayStation 5.

Respawn, at the Star Wars celebrations event, Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, earlier this week, announced a new Star Wars game titled ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’. This game is a sequel to the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and it is scheduled to arrive on gaming consoles across the globe in 2023. Also Read - Xbox Series S gets a special discount on Flipkart

Notably, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games had first announced the game back in January this year. At the time, they had said that the game was being developed by Respawn Entertainment. Now, these companies have confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a direct Sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was released back in 2019. Also Read - CD Projekt's first-quarter profit more than doubles: Check details

According to a report by Engadget, Respawn is developing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game particularly for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Sony’s PlayStation 5. While the game will also be released on PCs there is no word on if the company is also developing the game for older consoles such as the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed: Check new offer, other details

You can watch the trailer of the game here:

What is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor about?

Talking about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn’s Stig Asmussen, director of both Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor games, said that the game will focus on Padawan survivor of Order 66, Cal Kestis, and his loyal droid, BD-1.

“You’ve got Force powers, lightsabers. You have all these different worlds and planets that you can travel to, established characters that everybody understands and has expectations for. That’s all there,” Asmussen said talking about the game.

“But you have to make sure, while you’re using these tools, that you’re building something that works with them and fits with them, and that’s where it becomes somewhat complicated, because you’re making mechanics that feel fun for the game, but they also have to feel right for Star Wars,” he added.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Another game that was launched at the Star Wars event is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lord. This game is a sequel to sequel to the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and it will hit Nintendo Switch on June 8.

Published Date: May 29, 2022 5:03 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 29, 2022 5:03 PM IST

