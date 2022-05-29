comscore Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is coming to Switch: Here's when
News

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II coming to Nintendo Switch June 8

Gaming

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lord will include performance enhancements and resolution upgrades and Restored Content DLC.

Star War

Image: Star Wars

One of the most popular Star Wars games is heading to Nintendo Switch. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lord will be available on Nintendo’s gaming console on June 8. The news was announced at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. At the event, makes of the game, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games, also announced that the game, which is a sequel to the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR RPG) game will come with performance enhancements and resolution upgrades. In addition to that, the game will also include Restored Content DLC, which will arrive post launch. Also Read - Best comedy shows, films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar

“With the resolution updates, performance optimizations, and The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC coming post-launch, we hope gamers will see this becoming one of the ideal platforms to dive into the galaxy showcased in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords,” Michael Blair, senior director of Business Development at Aspyr said while announcing the game. Also Read - Apple, Amazon, Disney likely suitors for EA acquisition: Report

Makers of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lord said that the game includes three different classes of Jedi, each of which comes with access to specific force powers and customisation options, which players will be able to choose as they command a party of diverse crew mates. Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games also said that in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, players will “choose your own destiny, with each decision impacting the story.” Also Read - Disney Plus gains almost 8 million new subscribers globally as Netflix witnesses a slump

You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for Nintendo Switch here:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

Aspyr also said that it is working on a remake of the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (also known as KOTOR). The news was first announced last year when the company said that it is collaborating with Lucasfilm Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring technology advancements to the classic game by taking ‘advantage of its [SIE] newest and cutting-edge platform.” Though the launch date of the updated game isn’t known at the moment, the makers had shared a trailer of the game for Sony’s PlayStation5 gaming console last year. You can watch it here:

  • Published Date: May 29, 2022 1:40 PM IST

