Star Wars: Squadrons announced by EA, trailer released
News

Star Wars: Squadrons announced by EA, trailer released

Gaming

Star Wars: Squadrons is an immersive, first-person space dogfighting experience set in the Star Wars galaxy

  Published: June 16, 2020 6:08 PM IST
Star-Wars-Squadron

Electronic Arts, Motive Studios and Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars: Squadrons. This is an immersive, first-person space dogfighting experience set in the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars: Squadrons will feature 5v5 multiplayer dogfights, monumental fleet battles, and an original story set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The game will launch October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will be playable via Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support. EA Play Live will see the gameplay reveal of the game on June 19 at 4:30AM IST. Also Read - Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR series set to hit PS VR this summer

“We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter,” said Ian Frazier, Creative Director, Motive Studios. “Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live.” Also Read - Star Wars characters and items come back to Fortnite for a brief time; Here is everything we know

Star Wars: Squadrons: Announced

In Star Wars: Squadrons, players will enlist as starfighter pilots, stepping into the cockpits of iconic starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets. They’ll plan skirmishes with their squadron in the briefing room before taking off for space battles across the galaxy. Players will engage in strategic 5v5 multiplayer space battles with the goal of demolishing the opposing flagship in Fleet Battles and will feel the rush of first-person multiplayer combat as they work with their squadron to defeat as many opponents as possible in Dogfights. Pilots will triumph as a team, adjusting the composition of their squadrons to suit their playstyles as they progress, crushing their opponents and completing objectives across known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to offer rich cosmetic and gameplay customization options with rewards and bonuses that are earned solely through gameplay. As players move up the ranks, they’ll earn components such as weapons, hulls, engines and shields to customize the performance of their starfighters; and gain cosmetic items to customize their cockpit, ship exteriors, and appearance of their pilot. In addition, players will be able to squad up with their friends and play against others, regardless of platform, as cross-play will be supported on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and VR.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review: Waiting we were, for this Star Wars game

Also Read

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review: Waiting we were, for this Star Wars game

Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a single-player story that brings to life events following the Battle of Endor when the Rebel Alliance has successfully destroyed the Death Star II. Through the story, players will learn what it means to be a pilot as they battle from the alternating perspectives of two customizable pilots, one serving in the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron, while the other fights for the Galactic Empire’s fearsome Titan Squadron. The authentic story features a diverse cast of original characters, as well as some cameos from familiar faces in the Star Wars galaxy.

Price and pre-order

Star Wars: Squadrons is available now for pre-order and is priced at Rs 2,499. EA Access and Origin Access Basic subscribers can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time at launch, along with 10 percent off the purchase of the full game. Origin Access Premier subscribers will get full access to Star Wars: Squadrons on PC along with all the benefits of Basic as long as they subscribe.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 16, 2020 6:08 PM IST

