This new game will let you be the villain without consequences

Bethesda is hinting that Starfield will be going back to some of the more traditional character-building elements of RPGs.

(Image: Bethesda)

Starfield is currently one of Bethesda’s most awaited video games for the year. While there is still some time before the game releases, the company has revealed new details on character traits and backgrounds of the upcoming role-playing game (RPG). Also Read - Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

The game’s director Todd Howard during a short developer diary video said, “A lot of us have been doing this for a long time together.” The background, the traits, defining your character, all those stats. I think there’s so many games now that do those things that people are ready for something that does a lot of the things that older hardcore RPGs, something we used to do, doing those again in a new way.” Also Read - Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Also Read - Soon after Microsoft Activision deal announcement, US govt states it is overhauling merger guidelines

While Howard did not speak to the point, he did hint that the game will be going back to some of the more traditional character-building elements of RPGs. This means that we could get to see a lot of older-gen RPG elements from older Bethesda games like the Elder Scrolls series and the Fallout franchise.

Take note, this is not the first time Bethesda has teased a return to older RPGs with Starfield. Last year Howard revealed that Starfield would be “a bit more hardcore of a role-playing game than we’ve done.” He also added that the game would go “back to some things that we used to do in games long ago that we felt have really let players express the character they want to be.”

Bethesda is set to release Starfield on November 11. The game will be made available on a number of platforms including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Additionally, the game will be made available on day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers for free.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 7:19 PM IST

