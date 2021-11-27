Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Steam has kicked off its Autumn Sale, during which it is offering customers discounts of up to 85 percent on a slew of game titles listed on its platform. The sale is currently live and will go on till December 1. Some of the best titles you can get during the sale include Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding, Half-Life: Alyx, It Takes Two, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and more. Here we will be taking a look at some of the best deals that you can get during Steam’s annual Autumn Sale. Also Read - Epic Games free titles for December: Dead by Daylight, While True: learn(), and more

Steam Autumn sale: List of best deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rs 1,599

The Sims 4 – Rs 299

Cyberpunk 2077 – Rs 1499

It Takes Two – Rs 1,549

FIFA 22 – Rs 1,799

Sea of Thieves – Rs 539

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Rs 1,949

Forza Horizon 4 – Rs 428

F1 2021 – Rs 1,499

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Rs 1,189

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Rs 449

The Binding of Isaac – Rs 25

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Rs 813

Resident Evil 3 – Rs 1,049

Half-Life: Alyx – Rs 649

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Rs 2,081

Portal 2 – Rs 69

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Rs 160

Left 4 Dead 2 – Rs 69

Don’t Starve Together – Rs 156

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Rs 593

Dark Souls: Remastered – Rs 599

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Rs 1,999

Steam Awards

Alongside its Autumn Sale, Steam is also hosting the nomination process for its sixth annual Steam Awards. Steam users can simply nominate their favourite new games of 2021 across 10 categories, and earn profile XP and badges. These nominations will then help determine the finalists for each category. Voting will take place during the Winter Sale. To submit your nomination, you can click here.

In other news, Epic Games is also currently hosting its Black Friday sale. During its sale, there are multiple games including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Disco Elysium available at discounted prices.