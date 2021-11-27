Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

comscore Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more
News

Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale: Here we will be taking a look at some of the best deals that you can get during Steam's annual Autumn Sale.

steam autumn sale 2021

Steam has kicked off its Autumn Sale, during which it is offering customers discounts of up to 85 percent on a slew of game titles listed on its platform. The sale is currently live and will go on till December 1. Some of the best titles you can get during the sale include Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding, Half-Life: Alyx, It Takes Two, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 4, FIFA 22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and more. Here we will be taking a look at some of the best deals that you can get during Steam’s annual Autumn Sale. Also Read - Epic Games free titles for December: Dead by Daylight, While True: learn(), and more

Also Read - Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

To cast your vote for other categories click here Also Read - Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and more

Steam Autumn sale: List of best deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rs 1,599

The Sims 4 – Rs 299

Cyberpunk 2077 – Rs 1499

It Takes Two – Rs 1,549

FIFA 22 – Rs 1,799

Sea of Thieves – Rs 539

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Rs 1,949

Forza Horizon 4 – Rs 428

F1 2021 – Rs 1,499

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Rs 1,189

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Rs 449

The Binding of Isaac – Rs 25

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Rs 813

Resident Evil 3 – Rs 1,049

Half-Life: Alyx – Rs 649

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Rs 2,081

Portal 2 – Rs 69

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Rs 160

Left 4 Dead 2 – Rs 69

Don’t Starve Together – Rs 156

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Rs 593

Dark Souls: Remastered – Rs 599

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Rs 1,999

Steam Awards

Alongside its Autumn Sale, Steam is also hosting the nomination process for its sixth annual Steam Awards. Steam users can simply nominate their favourite new games of 2021 across 10 categories, and earn profile XP and badges. These nominations will then help determine the finalists for each category. Voting will take place during the Winter Sale. To submit your nomination, you can click here.

In other news, Epic Games is also currently hosting its Black Friday sale. During its sale, there are multiple games including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Disco Elysium available at discounted prices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 27, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
Gaming
Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Apps

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

News

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Electric Vehicle

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Mobiles

Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
Epic Games free titles for December: Dead by Daylight, While True: learn(), and more

Gaming

Epic Games free titles for December: Dead by Daylight, While True: learn(), and more
Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more

Deals

Xiaomi Black Friday sale live: Best deals you can get on smartphones, earbuds, smart TVs and more
Indian mobile gaming market to shoot up to at least $5 billion by 2025: Report

Gaming

Indian mobile gaming market to shoot up to at least $5 billion by 2025: Report
Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

Gaming

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

हिंदी समाचार

Vi (Vodafone-idea) का धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली सिर्फ 12.50 रुपये खर्च करके पाएं 200GB डेटा और Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire OB31 Update का है इंतजार? यहां देखें टीजर, फीचर्स और बाकी पूरी डिटेल

WhatsApp Tricks: किसी भी फोटो को WhatsApp Stickers में बदलना है बहुत आसान, जानें तरीका

Free Fire Upcoming Season: अगले महीने Elite Pass में मिलेंगे ये 5 धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें पाने का तरीका

Realme, Redmi और Samsung के इन फोन्स पर मिल रही धांसू Deals, जल्द उठाएं ऑफर्स का लाभ

Latest Videos

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece
How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices

News

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices
WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

News

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
Gaming
Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Apps

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report
Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

News

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans
BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Electric Vehicle

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days
Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Mobiles

Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers