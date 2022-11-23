Steam Autumn sale has begun and it offers discounts on several games from different publications. The sale commenced on November 22 and will be live till November 29. Some popular titles are available at up to 90 percent off. Also Read - Steam sale offers massive discounts on GTA 5, Yakuza series, and Assassin's Creed games

Some recently released games like Gotham Knights, FIFA 23, and Grounded have also been discounted. Also Read - Steam announces Autumn, Winter, and Spring Sale; Discontinues Lunar New Year Sale

Steam Autumn sale 2022: Best Deals

FIFA 23 – Rs 2,099 (40 percent off) Also Read - Tencent Games will shut down its Steam-like mobile game platform WeGame in September

NBA2K23 – Rs 1,484 (55 percent off)

Gotham Knights – Rs 1,799 (40 percent off)

Spider-Man Remastered – Rs 2,999 (25 percent off)

Grounded – 2,024 (25 percent off)

SEKIRO Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition – Rs 1,999 (50 percent off)

Sea of Thieves – Rs 449 (50 percent off)

LEGO Star Wars: The Sky Walker Saga – Rs 1,249 (50 percent off)

SnowRunner – Rs 659 (50 percent off)

Sniper Elite 5 – Rs 769 (30 percent off)

GTA 5 – Rs 952 (64 percent off)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Rs 449 (75 percent off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 1,055 (67 percent off)

CyberPunk 2077 – 1,499 (50 percent off)

Control Ultimate Edition – Rs 749 (75 percent off)

Far Cry 5 – Rs 599 (80 percent off)

Far Cry 4 – Rs 449 (70 percent off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Rs 749 (75 percent off)

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Rs 599 (80 percent off)

Marvel’s Avengers – Rs 519 (80 percent off)

It takes two – Rs 879 (60 percent off)

God of War – Rs 2,474 (25 percent off)

Hitman III – Rs 660 (65 percent off)

Resident Evil 3 – Rs 584 (75 percent off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – Rs 359 (60 percent off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Rs 989 (67 percent off)

Mafia III Definitive Edition – Rs 560 (60 percent off)

Metro Exodus – Rs 247 (67 percent off)

Battlefield 1 Revolution – Rs 299 (88 percent off)

The Crew 2 – Rs 499 (80 percent off)

Battlefield V – Rs 259 (90 percent off)

Civilization VI – Rs 249 (90 percent off)

If you are interested in purchasing games, this is the right time. But hurry up as the sale will end on November 29.

Apart from games, Steam is also offering digital gift cards starting from Rs 320 to Rs 6,400. Gift cards are great if you want to gift a game to your friend but aren’t able to decide.