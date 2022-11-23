comscore Steam Autumn sale: Up to 90 percent off on popular games
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Steam Autumn Sale Offers Up To 90 Percent Off On Popular Games Check Deals
News

Steam Autumn sale offers up to 90 percent off on popular games: Check deals

Gaming

Steam is hosting a new sale for the Autumn season and it is offering up to 90 percent off on popular games.

Highlights

  • Steam Autumn Sale is live in India.
  • It offers up to 90 percent off on games.
  • Gotham Knights, FIFA 23, RDR2, and more amongst the popular games on sale.
Steam Autumn Sale

Steam Autumn sale has begun and it offers discounts on several games from different publications. The sale commenced on November 22 and will be live till November 29. Some popular titles are available at up to 90 percent off. Also Read - Steam sale offers massive discounts on GTA 5, Yakuza series, and Assassin's Creed games

Some recently released games like Gotham Knights, FIFA 23, and Grounded have also been discounted. Also Read - Steam announces Autumn, Winter, and Spring Sale; Discontinues Lunar New Year Sale

Steam Autumn sale 2022: Best Deals

FIFA 23 – Rs 2,099 (40 percent off) Also Read - Tencent Games will shut down its Steam-like mobile game platform WeGame in September

NBA2K23 – Rs 1,484 (55 percent off)

Gotham Knights – Rs 1,799 (40 percent off)

Spider-Man Remastered – Rs 2,999 (25 percent off)

Grounded – 2,024 (25 percent off)

SEKIRO Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition – Rs 1,999 (50 percent off)

Sea of Thieves – Rs 449 (50 percent off)

LEGO Star Wars: The Sky Walker Saga – Rs 1,249 (50 percent off)

SnowRunner – Rs 659 (50 percent off)

Sniper Elite 5 – Rs 769 (30 percent off)

GTA 5 – Rs 952 (64 percent off)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Rs 449 (75 percent off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 1,055 (67 percent off)

CyberPunk 2077 – 1,499 (50 percent off)

Control Ultimate Edition – Rs 749 (75 percent off)

Far Cry 5 – Rs 599 (80 percent off)

Far Cry 4 – Rs 449 (70 percent off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Rs 749 (75 percent off)

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Rs 599 (80 percent off)

Marvel’s Avengers – Rs 519 (80 percent off)

It takes two – Rs 879 (60 percent off)

God of War – Rs 2,474 (25 percent off)

Hitman III – Rs 660 (65 percent off)

Resident Evil 3 – Rs 584 (75 percent off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – Rs 359 (60 percent off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Rs 989 (67 percent off)

Mafia III Definitive Edition – Rs 560 (60 percent off)

Metro Exodus – Rs 247 (67 percent off)

Battlefield 1 Revolution – Rs 299 (88 percent off)

The Crew 2 – Rs 499 (80 percent off)

Battlefield V – Rs 259 (90 percent off)

Civilization VI – Rs 249 (90 percent off)

If you are interested in purchasing games, this is the right time. But hurry up as the sale will end on November 29.

Apart from games, Steam is also offering digital gift cards starting from Rs 320 to Rs 6,400. Gift cards are great if you want to gift a game to your friend but aren’t able to decide.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2022 10:45 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Steam Autumn Sale: Best deals
Gaming
Steam Autumn Sale: Best deals
HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees in response to declining PC market

News

HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees in response to declining PC market

Vivo X90 series launched with new 4nm chipset

Mobiles

Vivo X90 series launched with new 4nm chipset

iQOO 11 5G launch date announced: Here is what to expect

Mobiles

iQOO 11 5G launch date announced: Here is what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees in response to declining PC market

iQOO 11 5G launch date announced: Here is what to expect

All new Bajaj Pulsar P150 launched in India: Check price, specs

Jabra Evolve2 Buds TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details

Alphabet, Google's parent company, might fire 10,000 of its employees

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details
Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14