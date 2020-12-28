Steam Best Games of 2020: PUBG, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

Most Played games of the year with over 2,00,000 players at its peak include Among Us, Dota 2, CS:GO and more. (Image: Steam)

Steam has revealed its Best Games of 2020 list, which includes , , Playerunknown's Battlegrounds ( ) and more. The list has been bifurcated into six categories. These categories include Top Sellers, New Releases, Most Played, Early Access Grads, Best of and Controller Games. Apart from the announcement of the list, Steam is also running its yearly Winter Sale right now, during which you can get a number of these games on discounted rates.

Steam Best Games of 2020

The top sellers (Platinum) include PUBG, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Eternal, , , Rainbow Six: Siege, Destiny 2, Grand Theft Auto ( ) V, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Interestingly, GTA V, Dota 2 and CS:GO have made it on to Steam's platinum category list every year since 2016.

Steam calculates the revenue of each game by clubbing the game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC sales through the year from January 1 to December 18. It then adds these into category buckets. Platinum – 1 to 12, Gold – 13 to 24, Silver – 25 to 40 and Bronze – 41 to 100.

Top sellers in the gold category include Crusaders Kings III, , Mount & Blade II, 3, Baldur’s Gate, ARK: Winter Wonderland, The Elder Scrolls, , Phasmophobia, , and Dead by Daylight.

Most Played games of the year with over 2,00,000 players at its peak include Among Us, Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Terraria, Life is Strange 2, Monster Hunter World, PUBG, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, CS:GO and GTA V. states that in 2020 peak concurrent numbers were much higher than 2019. It could be due to the fact that many people during the Covid-19 global lockdown phase were gaming a lot.

The year’s top new releases measured by gross revenue included Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Sea of Thieves, Cuberpunk 2077, , Grounded, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Fifa 2021: Beckham Editon, Wolcen Bloodtrail, , Baldur’s Gate 3, 3, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Football Manager 2021 and more.

The early access graduates list includes Noita, Skater XL, Wolcen Bloodtrail, Torchlight III, , and more. Best of VR includes Arizona Sunshine, Pavlov, Pistol Whip, Beat Saber, : Alyx and more. Top Controller games include , NBA 2K20, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Monster Hunter: World, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and more.

If you want to read the whole lists, you can head over to Steam’s official website.