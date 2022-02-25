Steam Deck 2 already in works, reveals Valve co-founder

Valve is currently having difficulties in shipping off its Steam Deck portable gaming console, but this has not stopped it from moving forward with its plans for the company’s next iteration of the game console. Co-founder Gabe Newell has already confirmed the company’s plans for the Steam Deck 2. Also Read - Sony PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) unveiled: Here's a closer look at the upcoming VR headset

Newell during an interview with Edge Magazine revealed that the company is already looking at a follow-up for the Steam Deck. He said that the company is being guided by how the most expensive version of Steam Deck was by far the most popular, but is also looking ahead to how it can make further use of the portable form factor. Also Read - Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

“The first step is to let you play the great games that exist today. The second iterations are going to be more about: what are the capabilities that mobile gives us, above and beyond what you would get in a traditional desktop or laptop gaming environment?” Also Read - Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

While the successor is already being thought of, the company has revealed that it is excited to see what other companies do with the software it’s created, while at the same time itself looking at ways to push the technology ahead.

Newell has claimed that the company is looking to push forward the platform in ways not possible on a desktop, providing an example of computer vision used for VR.

He further added that the company is currently not at a point where the Steam Deck can be compared to a gaming PC. However, Steam Deck can be treated as a stepping stone. He also said that the Steam Deck has a good battery, good performance and could eventually even be used in VR applications too.

It is speculated that the next-gen Steam Deck will come with better battery life, and improved performance.