Valve recently launched the Steam Deck in the global markets including the US, Canada, and Europe. The device is now said to be reaching India via the grey market and it might be already available at your nearest stores, as per an industry insider. Also Read - You can now install Windows on your Steam Deck

The approximate prices of the Steam Deck have been revealed and they go all the way over Rs 90,000. Also Read - Steam Deck 2 already in works, reveals Valve co-founder

Steam Deck is reaching India: Approx prices

According to Rishi Alwani, Steam Deck is hitting India via the grey market. And interestingly, it could be already available at your nearest store. Also Read - Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one

Steam Deck hitting India via the grey market. Prices (approx): 64gb for Rs. 62,500 256gb for Rs. 77,000 512gb for Rs. 90,000 Check your local store for details.#steamdeck #pcgaming #india — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) November 18, 2022

All you need to do is check at the local store near you if it is available, as apparently, it has reached a few outlets since it is getting imported into the country.

As it is coming via the grey market, the prices appear to be all over the place. The approximate prices of the Steam Deck are as follows. Steam Deck starts at Rs 62,500 for the base 64GB variant, Rs 77,000 for the 256GB variant, and Rs 90,000 for the 512GB variant.

As you can see the prices are inflated as Steam Deck was launched for $399 in the US, that’s roughly Rs 32,600. Alwani believes that the prices will go down as Valve arranges for more stock in more regions worldwide which will help importers to get it at a cheaper price.

Steam Deck specifications and features

Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device sporting a 7-inch IPS display with an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It has a 60Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is the AMD Zen 2-based chipset with RDNA 2 GPU.

It has 1.6 TFLOPS, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. It also has an expandable microSD card slot allowing you to play more games.

The device also has external monitor support with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz and 4K resolution at 120Hz. It has a 3.5mm audio jack to use your wired headphones for gaming.