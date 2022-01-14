comscore Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays
Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Valve during the Steam Deck January update has announced that it will start deliveries for the portable console by the end of next month.

(Image: Valve)

Valve Steam Deck has been one of the most awaited handheld gaming consoles of last year, since it was announced back in July 2021. The console was slated to be delivered by December 2021, however, due to supply chain delays, Valve pushed deliveries indefinitely. Now in an update, the company has revealed that it will start deliveries by the end of February. Also Read - Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

In the update, Valve has also revealed that the Steam Deck verified program is currently ongoing, under which select game developers have already been provided with developer kits and the company plans to send out more in the coming weeks. Apart from this, the company has revealed that some of the first production units are currently being evaluated and it will start shipping to customers by the end of next month. Also Read - Windows 11 is finally getting new volume, brightness indicators after almost 10 years

Steam Deck is a handheld gaming computer, using which gamers can play PC games on the go. It sports a 7-inch touch screen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1280×800 pixels resolution. The device is powered by an AMD Zen-based quad-core CPU paired with a GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage. The device runs the company’s own Steam OS 3.0 based on Arch Linux. The operating system comes with support for Windows games. Also Read - Explained: Want to make your PC superfast? You must know about DDR5 and how it is better than DDR4

The Steam Deck is offered in three tiers: $400 (approximately Rs 29,625) for the base model with 64GB of eMMC storage, $530 (approximately Rs 39,254) for the 256GB NVMe SSD storage variant, and $649 (approximately Rs 48,075) for the flagship 512GB NVMe storage variant, which also comes with the premium anti-glare etched glass.

Currently, Valve is not accepting new orders for the Steam Deck and expects to open reservations for new orders for all three tiers after Q2 2022. Also note, the device is currently not available in India, however, the company has said that it will be expanding its availability regions with each order cycle.

  Published Date: January 14, 2022 1:58 PM IST

Best Sellers