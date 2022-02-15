Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Valve has revealed that it will be hosting its Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition next week from February 21 to February 28. During the fest, the company will allow all steam users to try demos for hundreds of games before their release. Moreover, the company will also allow players to share their inputs with the developers directly. It will soon also release the schedule of live streams and developer AMAs which will take place throughout the Next Fest. Also Read - Valve makes changes to its sale policies, brings shorter discount cycle on Steam

Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on February 21 and will go on till February 28 at 11:30 PM IST.



The Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition will follow in the footsteps of October 2021’s successful Steam Next Fest, with the last edition offering layers over 700 game demos to try out.

Steam Next Fest is a rebrand of the Steam games festival, which is now slowly finding its way on the calendar to have set months, like the Steam Summer sale and more. During the Next Fest, we will get to see a wide array of game demos being made available for Steam users to try out. The company has not revealed how many game demos will be made available.

Some of the games will be curated by the Valve team grouping games by genre in order to help you find demos that complement your gaming palette.

While it is not humanly possible to cut through all of the demos within the time limit, it will become extremely overwhelming for many to choose which demos they want to play. While you can go ahead with the demos that you might have in your mind, we have also curated a list of game demos that you would like to try out. The list includes Nintendo Direct, The Wreck, GigaBash, Elden Ring, and Starfield. While these might not sound like a lot, it would take up a good chunk of the week to finish these demos.