comscore Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here
News

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Gaming

The Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition will follow in the footsteps of October 2021's successful Steam Next Fest, with the last edition offering layers over 700 game demos to try out.

Steam Next Fest

(Image: Steam)

Valve has revealed that it will be hosting its Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition next week from February 21 to February 28. During the fest, the company will allow all steam users to try demos for hundreds of games before their release. Moreover, the company will also allow players to share their inputs with the developers directly. It will soon also release the schedule of live streams and developer AMAs which will take place throughout the Next Fest. Also Read - Valve makes changes to its sale policies, brings shorter discount cycle on Steam

Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on February 21 and will go on till February 28 at 11:30 PM IST. Also Read - Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one

Also Read - Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

The Steam Next Fest: February 2022 Edition will follow in the footsteps of October 2021’s successful Steam Next Fest, with the last edition offering layers over 700 game demos to try out.

Steam Next Fest is a rebrand of the Steam games festival, which is now slowly finding its way on the calendar to have set months, like the Steam Summer sale and more. During the Next Fest, we will get to see a wide array of game demos being made available for Steam users to try out. The company has not revealed how many game demos will be made available.

Some of the games will be curated by the Valve team grouping games by genre in order to help you find demos that complement your gaming palette.

While it is not humanly possible to cut through all of the demos within the time limit, it will become extremely overwhelming for many to choose which demos they want to play. While you can go ahead with the demos that you might have in your mind, we have also curated a list of game demos that you would like to try out. The list includes Nintendo Direct, The Wreck, GigaBash, Elden Ring, and Starfield. While these might not sound like a lot, it would take up a good chunk of the week to finish these demos.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 5:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?
Features
Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?
Best Netflix series to watch right now

Entertainment

Best Netflix series to watch right now

Oppo partners with Hasselblad for Find X5 series cameras

Mobiles

Oppo partners with Hasselblad for Find X5 series cameras

End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

News

End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Gaming

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Here's how you can enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Vedanta, Foxconn to manufacture Made in India chips

Lenovo K14 Plus with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Gaming

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here
Valve makes changes to its sale policies, brings shorter discount cycle on Steam

Gaming

Valve makes changes to its sale policies, brings shorter discount cycle on Steam
Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one

Gaming

Valve Steam Deck finally releasing on February 25: Here's how to get one
Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays

Gaming

Steam Deck finally gets a delivery date after multiple delays
How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

How To

How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) में कैसे पाएं मजेदार Spider-Man आउटफिट? यहां से जानें तरीका

Instagram में एक के बाद एक ऑटोमेटिक प्ले नहीं होगीं वीडियो, बस करना होगा यह काम

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series की भारतीय कीमत लीक, मार्च में हो सकते हैं बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

वीवो का एक और 44MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio भारत में लॉन्च, फोल्डेबल डिजाइन के साथ मिल रहे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office
News
End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office
Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here

Gaming

Steam Next Fest February 2022 dates announced: Details here
Here's how you can enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

How To

Here's how you can enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web
Vedanta, Foxconn to manufacture Made in India chips

News

Vedanta, Foxconn to manufacture Made in India chips
Lenovo K14 Plus with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Lenovo K14 Plus with 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers