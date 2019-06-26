Game distribution platform Steam by Valve holds some of the most lucrative sale in the gaming world throughout the year. These sales are distributed throughout the year. All PC gamers wait for the sale with bated breath, and grab copies of the top games they wanted to. Steam Summer Sale 2019 is now underway and is one of the most awaited sale event of the gaming world. The Steam Summer Sale 2019 features discounts on new titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Devil May Cry 5, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Prey, Life is Strange 2, Monster Hunter World, Soulcalibur VI, Civilization VI, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Besides these there are innumerable other games on the list that can be availed by the users.

Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicked off on June 25 and will continue till July 9. Like the previous year, Steam has introduced a mini game at “Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale” where users will win a title from their wishlist. Users will have to pick a team out of five and compete at the “Grand Prix Quests”. They can also earn the game by completing achievements in the games they own during this event period. The discounts on all the games remain the same throughout the period of the sale. This means users can shortlist the games they want and buy them before the sale ends in July.

Steam Summer Sale 2019: Best deals

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (50 percent off) — Rs 1499

Civilization VI (75 percent off) — Rs 624

Devil May Cry 5 (34 percent off) — Rs 1979

DiRT Rally 2.0 (50 percent off) — Rs 649

Far Cry: New Dawn (50 percent off) — Rs 1124

Firewatch (75 percent off) — Rs 141

Grim Fandango Remastered (85 percent off) — Rs 71

Hollow Knight (40 percent off) — Rs 287

Into the Breach (50 percent off) — Rs 229

Jurassic World Evolution (70 percent off) — Rs 856

Left 4 Dead (90 percent off) — Rs 24

Life is Strange 2 (50 percent off) — Rs 230

Monster Hunter World 1499 (50 percent off) — Rs

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (50 percent off) — Rs 499

WATCH: OnelPlus 7 Pro First Look

Prey (50 percent off) — Rs 1199

Rise of the Tomb Raider (85 percent off) — Rs 149

Scythe: Digital Edition (60 percent off) — Rs 211

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (90 percent off) — Rs 72

Soulcalibur VI (67 percent off) — Rs 824

Superhot (60 percent off) — Rs 247

The Banner Saga 2 (80 percent off) — Rs 156

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (70 percent off) — Rs 240

Yakuza 0 (50 percent off) — Rs 332