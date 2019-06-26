comscore Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicks off with lucrative deals | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicks off with lucrative deals and discounts
News

Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicks off with lucrative deals and discounts

Gaming

The Steam Summer Sale 2019 has kicked off and is called "Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale" with a chance for users to win a game from their Wishlist.

  • Published: June 26, 2019 3:38 PM IST
Steam summer sale 2019

Game distribution platform Steam by Valve holds some of the most lucrative sale in the gaming world throughout the year. These sales are distributed throughout the year. All PC gamers wait for the sale with bated breath, and grab copies of the top games they wanted to. Steam Summer Sale 2019 is now underway and is one of the most awaited sale event of the gaming world. The Steam Summer Sale 2019 features discounts on new titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Devil May Cry 5, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Prey, Life is Strange 2, Monster Hunter World, Soulcalibur VI, Civilization VI, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Besides these there are innumerable other games on the list that can be availed by the users.

Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicked off on June 25 and will continue till July 9. Like the previous year, Steam has introduced a mini game at “Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale” where users will win a title from their wishlist. Users will have to pick a team out of five and compete at the “Grand Prix Quests”. They can also earn the game by completing achievements in the games they own during this event period. The discounts on all the games remain the same throughout the period of the sale. This means users can shortlist the games they want and buy them before the sale ends in July.

PUBG update 30 live with new weapon Deagle, BRDM-2 vehicle and other features

Also Read

PUBG update 30 live with new weapon Deagle, BRDM-2 vehicle and other features

Steam Summer Sale 2019: Best deals

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (50 percent off) — Rs 1499

Civilization VI (75 percent off) — Rs 624

Devil May Cry 5 (34 percent off) — Rs 1979

DiRT Rally 2.0 (50 percent off) — Rs 649

Far Cry: New Dawn (50 percent off) — Rs 1124

Firewatch (75 percent off) — Rs 141

Grim Fandango Remastered (85 percent off) — Rs 71

Hollow Knight (40 percent off) — Rs 287

Into the Breach (50 percent off) — Rs 229

Jurassic World Evolution (70 percent off) — Rs 856

Left 4 Dead (90 percent off) — Rs 24

Life is Strange 2 (50 percent off) — Rs 230

Monster Hunter World 1499 (50 percent off) — Rs

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (50 percent off) — Rs 499

WATCH: OnelPlus 7 Pro First Look

Prey (50 percent off) — Rs 1199

Rise of the Tomb Raider (85 percent off) — Rs 149

Scythe: Digital Edition (60 percent off) — Rs 211

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (90 percent off) — Rs 72

Soulcalibur VI (67 percent off) — Rs 824

Superhot (60 percent off) — Rs 247

The Banner Saga 2 (80 percent off) — Rs 156

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (70 percent off) — Rs 240

Yakuza 0 (50 percent off) — Rs 332

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 26, 2019 3:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG aims to sell 1 million W series devices by December-end
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite content update out
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom gets new software update
thumb-img
Deals
Nokia 3.2 now available at a starting price of Rs 7,574

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020
News
WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020
Realme X India launch next month with Spider-Man: Far from Home case

News

Realme X India launch next month with Spider-Man: Far from Home case

Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicks off with lucrative deals and discounts

Gaming

Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicks off with lucrative deals and discounts

Lenovo 'Back to College Offer': Top deals

Deals

Lenovo 'Back to College Offer': Top deals

LG aims to sell 1 million W series devices by December-end

News

LG aims to sell 1 million W series devices by December-end

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019

WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020

Realme X India launch next month with Spider-Man: Far from Home case

LG aims to sell 1 million W series devices by December-end

Realme 1, Realme U1 Android Pie update rolling out

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicks off with lucrative deals and discounts

Gaming

Steam Summer Sale 2019 kicks off with lucrative deals and discounts
Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price

Gaming

Valve is offering Dota 2 players an option to avoid toxic players but for a price
Valve releases The International 2019 Battle Pass for Dota 2

Gaming

Valve releases The International 2019 Battle Pass for Dota 2
The International 2019 dates announced

Gaming

The International 2019 dates announced
Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

Gaming

Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

हिंदी समाचार

Coolpad ने भारत में Cool 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन को 5,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme Real Leap Days सेल कल से होगी शुरू, Realme 3 Pro को फ्री में जीतने का मौका

Nokia exchange festival: नोकिया बॉयर्स को पुराने फोन पर मिलेगा दस प्रतिशत एडिशनल एक्सचेंज बोनस

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi ने Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones, Mi Rechargeable LED lamp को किया टीज

Galaxy Fit और Galaxy Fit e नाम से दो Samsung Fitness Band भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019
News
Oppo showcases its under screen camera solution at MWC Shanghai 2019
WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020

News

WhatsApp will stop working on these devices in 2020
Realme X India launch next month with Spider-Man: Far from Home case

News

Realme X India launch next month with Spider-Man: Far from Home case
LG aims to sell 1 million W series devices by December-end

News

LG aims to sell 1 million W series devices by December-end
Realme 1, Realme U1 Android Pie update rolling out

News

Realme 1, Realme U1 Android Pie update rolling out