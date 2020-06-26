Steam Summer Sale 2020 live: Heavy discounts on popular franchises

It’s that time of the year again, and the Steam Summer sale is live again. A time when the online video game digital distribution service by Valve is bringing a host of games at discounted prices. And like always the event also has other things to be won from the event itself. This time those include avatar frames, profile backgrounds, animated stickers, and others. Points can be earned by spending money purchasing games. And these points in turn can be used to purchase these unique items to deck up one’s Steam profile.

Moving on to the biggest attractions, there are game discounts on some of the biggest franchises of PC games. These include Star Wars, Tom Clancy series, Tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat, Devil May Cry, and others. The Steam Summer Sale 2020 will run from June 25 to July 9. The permanent points shop shows the points that you have acquired in the past as well. There are several items that are directly related to other games. Besides this Steam is also offering a special discount of Rs 120 on every Rs 700 spent.

Steam Summer Sale 2020: Top game discounts

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Rs 2,599 (35 percent discount)

– Doom Eternal – Rs 1,999 (50 percent discount)

Borderlands 3 – Rs 1,495 (50 percent discount)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rs 2,559 (20 percent discount)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Rs 499 (50 percent discount)

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order – Rs 1,749 (50 percent discount)

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Rs 543 (66 percent discount)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD – Rs 1,648 (34 percent discount)

Metro Exodus – Gold Edition – Rs 599 (60 percent discount)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – Rs 494 (50 percent discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Rs 989 (67 percent discount)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – 899 (70 percent discount)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Rs 624 (75 percent discount)

Besides these there are a multitude of other games that are on sale during the Steam Summer Sale 2020. Users can even search and look for games in terms of the franchises that they prefer as well.