Step up for diversity: Gaming companies are hiring more women, expanding their user base

Female gamers are on the rise, and a fresh report indicates that the number has increased exponentially following the pandemic disruption. As the gaming market is booming a good opportunity is tabled for developers, entrepreneurs. Gaming companies are banking on the factor and seem to add a different perspective by having women on board.

As per an ET report, companies like Zynga, Gamestacy, now.gg, in India are focusing on bringing more women to ensure their 'workforce reflects their consumer base.' As female gamers are changing the online gaming landscape, these companies are hiring women in key segments like game development, quality assurance, game design to add more inclusive games.

"Designing games was something not really done by women in the past, which explains all the shooting and killing in older games. Now, we want more women to lead our ideas, design, and narrative teams on creating more inclusive games," Danish Sinha, founder of Gamestacy, told the publication.

The startup is said to have partnered with design campuses in this regard to engage women artists, and illustrators. now.gg are even giving room to maneuver for those women employees who took a break in their career due to personal reasons. The company has groomed them to begin their professional journey again, and it has been hosting sessions to address female employees’ health and career concerns.

While the video game industry was considered to be ‘male-dominated,’ a dynamic shift has been observed in recent times. Within the Asian gaming population, female gamers are said to have increased at a faster pace than male gamers. As per previous data by Google and Niko, women account for up to 40-45 percent of the total gaming population. “Female smartphone users in India also hold huge potential to spark growth in Asia’s gaming market,” Niko stated in its 2019 report. ‘Think with Google APAC – Play like a Girl Report, 2020’, revealed that 18 percent of all gamers in India are women. With the visibility and skills of women in various gaming platforms are increasing, the number of female gamers especially in the mobile gaming segment is expected to increase in the coming days. Notably, India has over 250 million mobile gamers and the number is expected to touch 368 million by this year.