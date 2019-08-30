comscore Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS
News

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

The Stranger Things 3: The Game from En Masse Entertainment, released on PC and consoles earlier this year.

  Published: August 30, 2019 4:26 PM IST
Stranger Things 3 The Game

The Stranger Things game we were waiting for is finally here and it’s called, Stranger Things 3: The Game. This new game released today on Android and iOS. The Stranger Things 3: The Game from En Masse Entertainment, released on PC and consoles earlier this year. And we were set to get the game on the mobile platforms later. The mobile version of the game release does not coincide with the release of the series, like the PC and console version but it is still the official version. The developer BonusXP just announced on Twitter that the game is now available on iOS and Android.

The tweet reads, ” The wait is OVER! Stranger Things 3: The Game is now available on iOS and Android!” The game is priced at $4.99 in the US on both Android and iOS. As for India it costs Rs 350 on iOS and Rs 420 on Android. The Android version of the game is available here and the iOS can be found here. As for the required specification, it does not need much. iPhones, iPads and iPod touch devices running iOS 11 or later will suffice. While Android users will need Android 4.4 KitKat or higher.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 spotted with Stranger Things and other custom watch faces

The game is a retro style game that follows the events of the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Previously we reported that the game might be similar to Pokémon GO and developed by Finnish developer Next Games. It was described as a location based puzzle that falls in the RPG genre. The game is said to be 1980s cartoon-inspired where players will be able to walk around the Upside Down. The developers say that players will be able to work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils. In order to make it easier to move in the real world, Next Games was set to use Google Maps integration. Players would explore their own neighborhood along with friends.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: August 30, 2019 4:26 PM IST

