Street Fighter 6 is coming this summer

News

Street Fighter 6 is finally coming, release schedule set for summer 2022

Gaming

Capcom is finally moving on after six years from Street Fighter 5 to Street Fighter 6. We just hope, that the 6th version does not suffer from issues that plagued Street Fighter 5.

Street Fighter 6

(Image: Capcom)

Capcom in a new teaser trailer has announced its much-awaited Street Fighter 6 game, with more information to come this summer. The teaser trailer shows Ryu being prepared for a face-off against newcomer Luke. The announcement for Street Fighter 6 coincided with the 35th anniversary of the franchise. Also Read - No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

While the teaser trailer does not showcase Ryu and Luke trading blows, it does showcase a much more realistic and grittier fight scene compared to earlier entries in the series. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Also Read - Free Fire x Street Fighter collaboration event: How to win Pan Street Fighter, Ryu Avatar, other rewards for free

The teaser trailer does showcase Ryu and Luke, but does not reveal much about the upcoming Street Fighter 6 game. Apart from the teaser trailer, Capcom has updated the game’s website to state that there’ll be “more news Summer 2022.” Taking a look at the time frame, it seems that the company will reveal more details about the game during the E3 game convention.

Capcom is finally moving on after six years from Street Fighter 5 to Street Fighter 6. We just hope, that the 6th version does not suffer from a dearth of content, bugs, and server issues, all of which were faced at the release of Street Fighter 5 for PS4 and PC in 2016.

Alongside Street Fighter 6, Capcom also revealed its upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection. The Capcom Fighting Collection is an anthology of ten classic games, which will be released for the PS4, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch on June 24. It will include Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Red Earth, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix (Pocket Fighter), Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness, and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2022 3:32 PM IST

