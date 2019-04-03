Students in Chhattisgarh start a fight over arguments while playing PUBG Mobile

Online battle royale game, PUBG Mobile has been in the news quite a bit recently, but for reasons it didn’t expect to. Among those was the ban of the game in Gujarat for being a detrimental to the health of teenagers and others. The ban on the game has since been rescinded because it faced immense opposition and criticism from the people. And now according to reports, a violent clash took place in a Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, where a violent clash took place as a result of an argument concerning the game.

Surajpur Nagar Panchayat said that two students started a quarrel due to some disagreement while playing the game. Four other students who were also arguing about the game joined in and apparently started beating up others. This matter was then taken to the police by the victims who lodged a complaint with the Bhatgaon police station. Additional SP Harish Rathod of the station said that the whole incident had minors involved in it and that pending action would be take after the arrival of the medical report.

Though not serious enough, and unrelated to the ban that was imposed in Gujarat by the police, this could be the first time that Chhattisgarh police would arrest someone from an incident related to PUBG Mobile. To alleviate the concern of the parents, studies have found that video games don’t have any effect on people’s tendencies towards violence. There have been numerous studies that have come to this conclusion, and the most recent one took place in the Oxford University where the researchers claimed that their findings were opposed to the popular belief.