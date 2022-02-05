comscore Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery
MetroLand is currently exclusively available on Huawei's App Gallery, which is available by default on Huawei smartphones.

MetroLand

(Image: Kiloo)

Subway Surfers is one of the most popular mobile games of all time. The game’s co-developer and publisher, Kiloo has now developed and published a new Android game, dubbed MetroLand. The game is currently available exclusively on Huawei’s AppGallery Android app store. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

MetroLand is currently exclusively available on Huawei’s App Gallery, which is available by default on Huawei smartphones. However, other Android users can also get the game by downloading and installing the Huawei App Gallery first. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, features, more

Kiloo has not confirmed if the game will be made available on the Google Play Store later or not. It has also not been revealed if it would be launching an iOS version of the game too. Also Read - Alert! This malware in disguise can take away all the money using your Android phone

The game feels to be based on a similar concept to Subway Surfers, with players required to be “non-conforming, young and energetic explorers, dashing, dodging and even using parkour to outrun the evil MegaCorp guards.” This is also an endless scroller, which players plan play for as long as they want.

MetroLand gameplay takes players across a number of cities, which includes seven areas that unlock as progress is made. The company claims that with this game it wants to “illustrate busy, modern city life with the emphasis on momentum, speed and excitement.” To recall, Subway Surfers with each update would take players to a new city, but that was it and until the next update, players had to only play in that city.

Along with the announcement of the new game, Kiloo has promised that it will bring frequent updates, which will be themed around annual events such as Halloween, or weekly events to keep players fully engaged.

Interested Huawei smartphone owners can open the App Gallery and download the game directly. However, if you have any other Android device, you will first need to download and install the Huawei App Gallery from the company’s official website. You can then search and download MetroLand from the third-party app store.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2022 1:34 PM IST

