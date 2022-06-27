Apex Legends Mobile to Subway Surfers: Top 5 most downloaded mobile games worldwide

Subway Surfers from Sybo Games was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for May 2022 with 30 million installs, which represented an 86.5 percent increase from May 2021. The countries with the most installs of the game during this period were India at approximately 15 percent of its total downloads and the United States at more than 14 percent, reports Sensor Tower. Also Read - PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

Garena Free Fire from Garena was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 26 million installs, which represented a 50.3 percent increase from May 2021. Tall Man Run from Supersonic Studios, Apex Legends Mobile from EA, and Deliver It 3D from Voodoo rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month.

The global mobile games market generated 4.8 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in May 2022, marking a decrease of approximately 1 percent year-over-year. The No. 1 market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 916 million installs, or 19.2 percent of total worldwide downloads. The U.S. ranked No. 2 for downloads at 8.4 percent, followed by Brazil at 7.9 percent.

Subway Surfers had its best month ever for downloads in May as the title celebrated its 10-year anniversary since release last month. The occasion also sparked a 6.3 times increase in player spending Y/Y to $5.9 million–another record.

Meanwhile, the top grossing mobile game worldwide for May 2022 was Honor of Kings from Tencent with approximately $268 million in player spending, which represented 1.7 percent growth from May 2021. About 95 percent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 1.7 percent from Taiwan and 1.7 percent from Thailand.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for May 2022 with $206.3 million in gross revenue. About 67 percent of PUBG Mobile’s revenue was from China, where it has been localized as Game For Peace, followed by 6.4 percent from Turkey. The next top grossing game was Candy Crush Saga from King, followed by Genshin Impact from miHoYo and Coin Master from Moon Active.