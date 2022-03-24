comscore Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

While the delay is frustrating for many, it will provide the company time to iron out the kinks and remove any bugs in the game.

(Image: RockSteady)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been officially delayed from its 2022 release date to Spring 2023. While the company did not reveal the exact reason behind the delay, Sefton Hill, Creative Director and co-founder of Rocksteady said that the delay will provide the company time to make the “best game we can.” Also Read - Hogwarts Legacy gameplay to be showcased at State of Play this week: How to watch

While the delay is frustrating for many, it will provide the company time to iron out the kinks and remove any bugs in the game. It is being reported that the game has a lot of bugs in its 4-player coop, incessant dialogues and the semi-open world system.

To recall, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was first revealed at the DC FanDome 2020, where we were given our first look at the upcoming game. Then during the 2021 Game Awards, the studio showcased a bit of gameplay and also provided us with a look at the evil Justice League.

The game is set in the Arkhamverse, following the death of Batman in Arkham Knight. It will address some incomplete storylines.

While the game will not have a Batman, fans can still be happy considering that Gotham Knights is still scheduled to release on October 25. The title will be focused on the Bat-family and will function as a soft reboot for future projects.

WB also has a Harry Potter game in line to release in the Holiday season. The game will be set in the 1800s and will have players journey through the iconic magic-laden Hogwarts castle.

  Published Date: March 24, 2022 4:02 PM IST

