News

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed by a year, suggests report

Gaming

The delay seems a bit odd, considering that Rocksteady back in December released the game's first gameplay trailer, showcasing that the game was very close to being done.

Suicide Squad

(Image: Rocksteady)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been one of the most awaited games to release in 2022. Now, it seems as if fans will have to wait a bit more to get their hands on the game. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Rocksteady has pushed the game’s release to 2023. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being made by Rocksteady, which is famous for developing the Batman: Arkham trilogy. While the game’s release is set for 2022 in its bioBloomberg has pointed out that the game is missing from WarnerMedia’s CEO’s tweet related to the company’s 2022 game lineup. Also Read - Watch: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser released

The delay seems a bit odd, considering that Rocksteady back in December released the game's first gameplay trailer, showcasing that the game was very close to being done.

The pandemic has been pretty hard on the gaming industry with most major releases being pushed back. So if this report is believed to be true then it does not come as a surprise that the game might require some more time on the development table before it is ready to be released. There could be multiple reasons that the game has been pushed back, however, the report does not dive into why the developer might have done so.

Even though Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League might be delayed, Warner Bros is not going a whole year without a major game release, as Gotham Knights is still set to release in 2022. Apart from that, the company is also set to release the Hogwarts Legacy game this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 6:46 PM IST

