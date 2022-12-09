Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game to bring back Kevin Conroy as Batman

At the Game Awards this year, several developers made major announcements for the fans. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a game where bad guys fight with Justice League superheroes. It was announced that actor Kevin Conroy, who gave voice to Batman for several years in animated movies and video games, is making a comeback in the upcoming game. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes Today, December 2: Get free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

For the unversed, Kevin Conroy passed away this year on November 10 after a short battle with cancer.

Kevin Conroy to make a comeback as Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The new 2 minutes 32-second trailer starts off with a silhouette of Batman, followed by Suicide Squad torturing the Flash. Batman then does his thing in the shadows that scare the Suicide Squad. He then reveals himself.

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game is set to release on May 26, 2023. This is a tribute to the late actor.

For the unversed, Kevin Conroy first voiced Batman back in Batman: The Animated Series which was released in the 1990s. He then voiced Batman in several games and animated movies including in the Batman Arkham series.