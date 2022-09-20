Taliban bans PUBG Mobile for 'promoting violence' in Afghanistan

Taliban has announced it will ban the mobile version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG Mobile, within the next three months for promoting violence. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Telecommunication held a meeting with the representatives from the security sector as well as the Sharia Law enforcement administration and later decided to ban PUBG Mobile and TikTok in the country within a 90-days time. Also Read - BGMI-maker Krafton's virtual influencer just released a music video

While the PUBG Mobile ban will take as long as 90 days to come into effect, the Taliban has decided to implement the ban on TikTok in a month's time, according to Afghan news agency Khaama Press. The Afghan government has reportedly told the country's telecommunication and internet service providers about the impending ban and that it must be implemented per the schedule. Obviously, people instantly came forward to point out the irony, considering how the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

The announcement about the ban on PUBG Mobile and TikTok comes after the Taliban restricted Afghan citizen's access to over 23 million websites previously. The interim government alleged the websites were displaying what it deems immoral content. Minister of communications in the Taliban administration, Najibullah Haqqani, said the government blocked 23.4 million websites as "they are changing pages every time. So when you block one website another one will be active."

Ban on PUBG Mobile in India, Pakistan

Before Afghanistan, India banned PUBG Mobile, however, citing entirely different reasons in 2020. The Indian government alleged that PUBG Mobile was prejudicial to the sovereignty of India. But PUBG Mobile returned in a mellowed version called Battlegrounds Mobile India last year after the government’s approval. But the government banned even BGMI recently, stating the very same reasons that it did while banning PUBG Mobile. It has been over a month since the ban with Krafton, the owner of BGMI, saying that it is working with the government.

Pakistan, on the other hand, also banned PUBG Mobile for the same reason of promoting violence among kids, as well as making them addicted to smartphones, which could have a bad impact on their health.