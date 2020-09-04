comscore TappyBird Showdown: Here's how you can win a Poco M2 Pro | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • TappyBird Showdown: Here's how you can win a free Poco M2 Pro
News

TappyBird Showdown: Here's how you can win a free Poco M2 Pro

Gaming

Winning this TappyBird Showdown tournament by Indian eSports startup Ewar Games can get you a free Poco M2 Pro. Here's how.

  • Published: September 4, 2020 1:42 PM IST
Tappybird Showdown

Bengaluru-based eSports startup EWar Games has recently announced the launch of a new gaming tournament on its mobile app, based on the easy-to-play, flying adventure video game – TappyBird. The online tournament is titled ‘TappyBird Showdown’. The tournament will be sponsored and partnered by smartphone brand Poco, and is scheduled to be held over a period of one week, i.e. from 4th September to 10th September 2020. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India: Price, specifications and more

While users need to pay no entry fees to register and enter into this tournament, the winner of TappyBird Showdown will be awarded a brand new Poco M2 Pro smartphone; apart from that, the top 40 players have a chance to win overall cash prizes worth Rs. 30,000. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

The tournament is mostly intended towards casual or hobby-based gamers since TappyBird is a simplistic tap-to-play game that anybody can play easily. One key highlight of this tournament will be the in-game promotion of Poco’s recently launched M2 Pro smartphone. During the tournament, the players will have the opportunity to collect several in-built ‘Poco phone icons’ as a part of the usual ‘slide-forward’ gameplay; for collecting each Poco M2 Pro device, the player will also be rewarded 5 points which will eventually act as a catalyst to his/her total score. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

During the one-week-long tournament, the players need to play the maximum possible number of times to increase their chances of winning. There is no limit to their gameplay; one is allowed to play as many times he/she wants, until the last minute of the tournament. The player with the maximum score (points) at the end of the tournament will be declared the winner.

“We at EWar are delighted to present TappyBird Showdown — a unique tournament that offers casual gamers an easy chance to win attractive prizes while playing their favorite game TappyBird,” said Parth Chadha, Founder, and CEO, EWar Games.

Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses

Also Read

Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses

“Players will need to collect Poco phones inside the game in order to increase their points, climb up the leaderboard and win the tournament. Being an ad-free gaming platform, we are constantly innovating in terms of gamified brand placements and product promotions, without hampering the quality gaming experience for our users, and the gameplay of the upcomingTappyBird Showdown will be exemplifying our commitment in that direction,” he added.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 4, 2020 1:42 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

13999

MIUI 11 based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48MP + 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Ubisoft makes Tom Clancy's The Division free to play until September 8
Gaming
Ubisoft makes Tom Clancy's The Division free to play until September 8
Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

News

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

Top Products

List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000

Top Products

Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000
Poco X3 leaks yet again in new hands-on video

News

Poco X3 leaks yet again in new hands-on video

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus TV Series की अमेजन पर सेल, सिर्फ 12,999 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

इस चीनी कंपनी ने लॉन्च किए दो नए स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Moto Razr 5G स्मार्टफोन इन फीचर्स के साथ 10 सितंबर को होगा चीन में लॉन्च

OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन 120Hz डिस्प्ले, स्नेपड्रेगन 865+ और Android 11 के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Poco X3 NFC Leaks: लॉन्च से पहले कीमत और फीचर्स आए सामने

Latest Videos

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try

News

Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone
News
Vivo shows-off a color-changing concept smartphone
OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras

News

OnePlus 8T to get 120Hz display,48MP quad rear cameras
Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

News

Infinix Note 7 to launch in India with 48MP camera and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers