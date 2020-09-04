Bengaluru-based eSports startup EWar Games has recently announced the launch of a new gaming tournament on its mobile app, based on the easy-to-play, flying adventure video game – TappyBird. The online tournament is titled ‘TappyBird Showdown’. The tournament will be sponsored and partnered by smartphone brand Poco, and is scheduled to be held over a period of one week, i.e. from 4th September to 10th September 2020. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now on sale always in India: Price, specifications and more

While users need to pay no entry fees to register and enter into this tournament, the winner of TappyBird Showdown will be awarded a brand new Poco M2 Pro smartphone; apart from that, the top 40 players have a chance to win overall cash prizes worth Rs. 30,000. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

The tournament is mostly intended towards casual or hobby-based gamers since TappyBird is a simplistic tap-to-play game that anybody can play easily. One key highlight of this tournament will be the in-game promotion of Poco’s recently launched M2 Pro smartphone. During the tournament, the players will have the opportunity to collect several in-built ‘Poco phone icons’ as a part of the usual ‘slide-forward’ gameplay; for collecting each Poco M2 Pro device, the player will also be rewarded 5 points which will eventually act as a catalyst to his/her total score. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

During the one-week-long tournament, the players need to play the maximum possible number of times to increase their chances of winning. There is no limit to their gameplay; one is allowed to play as many times he/she wants, until the last minute of the tournament. The player with the maximum score (points) at the end of the tournament will be declared the winner.

“We at EWar are delighted to present TappyBird Showdown — a unique tournament that offers casual gamers an easy chance to win attractive prizes while playing their favorite game TappyBird,” said Parth Chadha, Founder, and CEO, EWar Games.

“Players will need to collect Poco phones inside the game in order to increase their points, climb up the leaderboard and win the tournament. Being an ad-free gaming platform, we are constantly innovating in terms of gamified brand placements and product promotions, without hampering the quality gaming experience for our users, and the gameplay of the upcomingTappyBird Showdown will be exemplifying our commitment in that direction,” he added.

Story Timeline