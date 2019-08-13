comscore Team Russia wins first ever PUBG Nations Cup | BGR India
Team Russia wins first ever PUBG Nations Cup

Gaming

The teams at PUBG Nations Cup represented the specific countries and the finals took place in Seoul. Sixteen different countries sent their teams to the tournament.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 9:23 AM IST
PUBG Nations Cup winner

Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently held its first ever PUBG Nation’s Cup where the best players of different nations participated. The teams represented the specific countries and the finals took place in Seoul. Sixteen different countries sent their teams to the tournament. These included Thailand, Russia, China Taipei, United States, Vietnam, Canada, China, Turkey, Argentina, Japan, Australia, United Kingdom, Finland, Brazil Germany. The prize pool of the tournament was $500,000 which was distributed among all the positions. Here’s a look at the final standings.

PUBG Nations Cup: Final standings

– Team Russia – 127 points

– Team South Korea – 123 points

– Team Canada – 106 points

– Team Vietnam – 103 points

– Team Germany – 102 points

– Team Thailand – 96 points

– Team Chinese Taipei – 92 points

– Team China – 87 points

– Team Argentina – 79 points

– Team United States – 69 points

– Team Japan – 69 points

– Team Turkey – 68 points

– Team Brazil – 62 points

– Team Australia – 61 points

– Team United Kingdom – 57 points

– Team Finland – 56 points

PUBG developers have also announced the upcoming PUBG World Championships which are set to be held in California from November 8 to 24. The group stage of the tournament is set to held from November 8 to 10 and the Semifinals from November 15 to 17 in Los Angeles. The grand finals will be held from November 23 to 24 in Oakland.

WATCH: PUBG – Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

Recently the new PUBG PC Update 4.1, which brings Season 4 of the game went live. This new season brings quite a few changes. The update blog mentions that going forward, the game updates will revolve around new seasons. This will feature new content, skins, gameplay updates, and Survivor Pass with plenty of missions and rewards to enjoy. Season 4 will launch on consoles in late Summer. With a new cinematic trailer the devs are introducing a visually reworked Erangel map. The update went live on the Test server last week. Now the update has been launched on the main server and is available for everyone to download and play.

