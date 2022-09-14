Tekken 8 New Game Trailer Revealed At Sony State Of Play Watch Video

Tekken 8 trailer is finally here and Bandai Namco Studio was generous enough to give us a good look at it. The trailer shows us a fight between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. The most obvious upgrade in the new version of Tekken can be seen in the graphics of the game. We see some real gameplay captured on PS5. This trailer was taken directly from a certain part in Tekken 8’s story mode. The release date or even a vague launch schedule for the game is still a mystery. Also Read - Sony State of Play: Digital collectibles, new games and more announced

The Tekken 8 gameplay captured on PlayStation 5 uses all the character models, backgrounds, and effects that will also make it to the final version. The studio has confirmed that it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how players would experience the game in versus battle modes. However, some of the effects, dialogue as well as camera angle is currently being updated and may change when the game launches. The Tekken series developers chose to focus on the content that showcases the quality of this game on PS5.

In the trailer, you can see the upgraded graphics in the newly created playable character models. Little details such as water droplets running down the character’s skin and more make it look like a substantial upgrade.

During the battle, you’ll also be able to see dynamic waves and tornadoes, a huge tanker gradually breaking apart, hyper-realistic storm rendering and more. All these battle stage effects will be used in the final version of the Tekken 8 game.

The developers claim that In the latest version of the work-in-progress build, the quality is dynamically improving each day, with the giant tanker moving closer to the shore in the background and large flames flaring up near where the character is standing.

The Tekken series is the longest-running story in a video game. This new entry will focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.