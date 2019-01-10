Tencent Games and PUBG Corp team up to announce Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019

PUBG Corp and Tencent Games have teamed up to announce Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019. This gaming competition comes months after PUBG Corp held its PUBG Mobile Campus Championship. The announcement pointed out the good response that the inaugural competition received in the country along with the concluding “grand success”.

It is obvious that the company is hoping to build on the momentum from the previous tournament and capitalizing on the popularity of the game. According to the rules, this will be the first “open-to-all” tournament for PUBG Mobile in India. The announcement also revealed that this tournament will have “one of the biggest prize-pool” of Rs 1 Crore in eSports industry in India. The prize pool will include cash as well as smartphones by Oppo.

Taking a look at the tournament, it will be held in four phases. As part of the first phase, registrations have started today, and will go on till January 23. The second phase includes the In-Game qualifier where squads will take part in the qualifier to move to the next level. This phase will kick off on January 21, and will go on till January 28. There is no limit on the total number of player teams that can take part in the first two phases.

The third phase is online playoffs that will start from February 9, and go on till February 24 where 2,000 teams from across the country will compete against each other. Last but not least, the final phase will be the Grand Finals that will be held on March 10, 2019. Other rules of the competition indicate a PUBG Mobile squad needs to be above level 20. One important thing to note here is that this tournament is squad-only. In the end, teams have a chance of winning Rs 3,000,000 as the first prize, Rs 10,000 as the second prize, and Rs 5,000 as the third prize.

PUBG Mobile will give away cash for all the teams that manage to be in the top-10 list. In addition to that, the company is also giving an individual award to players and these include MVP Award, The Exterminators, The Healers, The Redeemer, The Lone Ranger, The Rampage Freak. All these awards will come with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.