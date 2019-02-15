comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19
News

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Gaming

It may not be long before the zombie mode hits the PUBG servers.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 1:14 PM IST
PUBG Mobile beta zombie

Players have been waiting for the zombie mode to arrive on PUBG Mobile for a long time now, and previous speculations of it releasing on February 10 didn’t pan out. And now it seems that new information has come to light which indicates that the developers might be on schedule to release the new update for the main servers on February 19. The maintenance for the update will commence on February 18 to prepare for the timely release of the new update.

These have been reported by Mr. Ghost Gaming who is a YouTuber posting information about PUBG and is considered credible. He also reported that the much anticipated BC to UC conversion is being skipped by Tencent Games this time around and so is the addition of the Prime and Prime Plus subscription features in the game. The G36C assault rifle that has been available on the Vikendi map on PC may not be added this time around though it could be available for bot matches. The exclusion of these features mean that Tencent Games wants to focus on the zombie mode for this update.

Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end

Also Read

Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 Patch Notes

– Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items

– Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music

– Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi

– Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

– Added push-to-talk chat in matches

– Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match

– Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take

– Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 1:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus gets new Android 9 Pie build
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S6-series gets January security patch

Editor's Pick

Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Deals
Realme 2 Pro price in India slashed by Rs 1,000
Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

News

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

News

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

News

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19
Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end

Gaming

Esports is all set to become a billion dollar industry by 2019-end
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019

Gaming

Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged
Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: 5 things to gift your significant other who's a gamer

हिंदी समाचार

Valentine's Day 2019: जियो ने एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और आइडिया पर यूं ली चुटकी

Zombie मोड के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 अपडेट 19 फरवरी को होगी रिलीज!

सैमसंग A Series (2019) भारत में मार्च में होगी लॉन्च!

नोकिया ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च

फुल बैटरी के बाद 50 दिनों तक चलेगा यह स्मार्टफोन, 18,000mAh की है बैटरी

News

Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed
News
Xiaomi electric scooter has a serious security flaw; lets hackers control brakes and speed
Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked

News

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images leaked
Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack

News

LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today

News

Moto G7 Power to become available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 starting today