PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Players have been waiting for the zombie mode to arrive on PUBG Mobile for a long time now, and previous speculations of it releasing on February 10 didn’t pan out. And now it seems that new information has come to light which indicates that the developers might be on schedule to release the new update for the main servers on February 19. The maintenance for the update will commence on February 18 to prepare for the timely release of the new update.

These have been reported by Mr. Ghost Gaming who is a YouTuber posting information about PUBG and is considered credible. He also reported that the much anticipated BC to UC conversion is being skipped by Tencent Games this time around and so is the addition of the Prime and Prime Plus subscription features in the game. The G36C assault rifle that has been available on the Vikendi map on PC may not be added this time around though it could be available for bot matches. The exclusion of these features mean that Tencent Games wants to focus on the zombie mode for this update.

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.11.0 Patch Notes

– Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items

– Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music

– Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi

– Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

– Added push-to-talk chat in matches

– Sanhok is now available in Arcade – Quick Match

– Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take

– Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.